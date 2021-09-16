0 Bedroom Home in Bostic - $90,000

Golden Valley's Country Store. 30x50 Commercial Building on High Traffic Road. Store is still open and operating. Could be used for another similar business or various others. Building has 1 Bathroom and One Office currently. Propane Heat and Wall Units for A/C. Fenced in storage area to the side. Owners also own the cleared land on the other side of Troth Lane and are flexible in what they sell. Land will have to be subdivided at close.