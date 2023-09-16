This new construction home has it all. Wide open floor plan, large kitchen island, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and large great room. 1st floor bedroom and first floor full bathroom. Vaulted ceiling in primary suite. Generous sized secondary bedrooms. The upstairs loft is the perfect spot for an office space or play area. Cul-de-sac lot with a great wooded view. Cozy front porch. Fourtees Builders leaves no detail left behind. Expected completion is mid to late October.
0 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two men were arrested after deputies followed them in a stolen car to the Burke County Jail last month.
Daxton Bennick won’t be competing at this weekend’s inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event as originally planned, but 2023 …
"I'm really sorry, and hopefully she can forgive me," the man said. "I wasn't in a clear state of mind and my regards go to the family. Hopefu…
Going into the season, everyone knew this year’s Freedom football team was going to be young and have some growing pains.
Brick walls and large building blocks have been found at the edge of the Atlantic near the old Cape Hatteras Lighthouse site, park officials said.