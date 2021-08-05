 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
0 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $25,900

0 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $25,900

0 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $25,900

This has a single wide home that is not taxed as real property. Owner has bill of sale to prove ownership. Listing is for land only and buyer will need to go to DMV to get title. Seller and agent make no representations as to characteristics, features or warranties' of single wide home. Appears to have water and sewer at street and needs to verified by buyer. No access allowed to single wide home at this time.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $155,900

5 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $155,900

Rare opportunity to own a piece of history with this pre 1900 two story home on harper ave. This home is a step back in time with its 10' ceil…

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $109,900

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $109,900

Great Investment opportunity with this spacious 4 BR 2 Bath home that has lots of potential. The home features a New Rheem 4 ton gas package h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert