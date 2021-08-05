This has a single wide home that is not taxed as real property. Owner has bill of sale to prove ownership. Listing is for land only and buyer will need to go to DMV to get title. Seller and agent make no representations as to characteristics, features or warranties' of single wide home. Appears to have water and sewer at street and needs to verified by buyer. No access allowed to single wide home at this time.
0 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $25,900
