0 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $250,000

Broker owned and used as real estate office. Zoned B2 and can be used as residential. Has 1 acre of land. Was remodeled in 2018. Could be converted into residential living. Updates include ceramic tile floor, new windows, new walls with insulation, kitchen and 1/2 baths. Is located in flood zone as is all buildings on Morganton Blvd. Best of my knowledge has never flooded and when remodeling found no evidence of flooding. Plenty of parking. Has partial completed garage building behind main building. I have copy of original building permit. Has central air and gas furnace. Water heater is gas tankless. Has a vault in building.