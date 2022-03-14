 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
0 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $250,000

0 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $250,000

0 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $250,000

**Please submit all offers by 12pm on Monday March 14th** Move right in to this spacious trip-level home. This home boasts 3 bedrooms with walk in closets in the guest rooms. 2 full bathrooms on the upper level. With room to grow in the basement bonus room. Large laundry room with a cedar lined closet, and half bath also located in the basement. Make summer memories in the full size outdoor pool.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert