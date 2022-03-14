**Please submit all offers by 12pm on Monday March 14th** Move right in to this spacious trip-level home. This home boasts 3 bedrooms with walk in closets in the guest rooms. 2 full bathrooms on the upper level. With room to grow in the basement bonus room. Large laundry room with a cedar lined closet, and half bath also located in the basement. Make summer memories in the full size outdoor pool.
0 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $250,000
