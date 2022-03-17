0 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $3,500

BUILDING FOR RENT This building is located on one of Lenoir's busiest main thoroughfares and is accessible from three different street. Originally built for a bank,the building has 3,408 HSF with four drive through covered lanes. Most recently used as a car dealership. Has 33 marked parking spaces. Lease is triple net with an initial base rent of $3,500 and a security deposit of $3,500.. Minimum three year lease period . Qualified applicants can get a copy of a draft lease agreement from the listing agent. Call Jim at 828-302-7820 or email spony1943@yahoo.com .