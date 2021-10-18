Beautiful building built right on the water, with a great view of the river running behind the property. Lots of space with an acre of land. Located just a few minutes from Mcdowell High School and all the local businesses in the area. Building was previously used as a restaurant in the past.
0 Bedroom Home in Marion - $125,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A woman was charged after a fight apparently involving a golf club and a pair of scissors Sunday morning.
- Updated
When Linda Buff found her granddaughter dead Sept. 17, investigators told her she had died from a drug overdose. But days later, 23-year-old Hannah Renee Waldron was charged with murder in the shooting death of her sister, Cara Fantasia Lane.
- Updated
DREXEL — Human remains were found in a wooded area in Drexel over the weekend.
- Updated
A search warrant executed Thursday in Long View led to three arrests and the seizure of heroin, drug paraphernalia and a gun.
- Updated
The weight of the badge worn by sheriff’s deputies in Burke County is heavier this week with a black band strapped across it to signify the lo…
The following are unedited responses to questionnaires The News Herald sent to candidates for the Burke County Board of Education Western Dist…
- Updated
New café to offer homemade goods to Morganton community.
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man received a drug trafficking charge after an early morning call for two suspicious people Thursday.
- Updated
Vivian Singkhoumkhong was crowned East Burke High School’s 2021 homecoming queen at halftime of the Cavaliers’ home football game versus Bunke…
- Updated
RHODHISS — Two people have been charged in connection with a stolen UTV and utility trailer.