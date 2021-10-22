 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
0 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $2,500,000

0 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $2,500,000

0 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $2,500,000

Being operated as a Venue now, but could be turned into a residential paradise. Hidden Hill Venue & Conference Center is situated atop Burkemont Mountain (Elevation 2,539) in Morganton, North Carolina. Hidden Hill is conveniently located between Asheville and Charlotte within the Blue Ridge Mountains of western North Carolina. If you’ve ever imagined what million-dollar views look like, this venue will show you! The panoramic views include Grandfather Mtn, Lake James, Mount Mitchell, and the Black Mtn Range, just to name a few. Nestled among this 11.53-acre sanctuary, is a 4,790 sq ft elegant style barn, built-in 2017. The barn's interior is something you’d expect to see in a southern mansion with an open-air concept for the enjoyment of an indoor/outdoor setting. It has the extravagance of a luxury ballroom yet the relaxing serenity you deserve on your special occasion. Owning one of the most desired venues is not only a great investment but lucrative too. I strongly encourage you to read the reviews and evaluate their website: https://www.hiddenhillvenue.com.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sheriff: Man strangled, beaten before body dumped in well
Crime News

Sheriff: Man strangled, beaten before body dumped in well

  • Updated

Fifty-six year old Howell Thomas Buchanan Jr. had been missing since at least Aug. 12, but it wasn't until Monday that his body was found 12-14 feet deep in a well off Old N.C. 18. Authorities said he had been strangled and beaten before his body was dumped in the well.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert