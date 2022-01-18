011922-mnh-news-statebriefs

Injured officer out of hospital
MOUNT OLIVE — A Mount Olive police officer has been released from the hospital after she was hurt when she crashed her vehicle while chasing a suspect who had stolen a police cruiser.
Officer Angel Yeoman lost control of the car she was driving in the pursuit that started Saturday at the Walmart in the city, WNCT-TV reported. A suspect there had jumped into a police vehicle and driven away.
Yeoman was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center. She was release Sunday to recover at home.
The suspect was caught a short distance away from the crash.
Edward Carter Batts, of Warsaw, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony larceny of a motor vehicle and damage to property. He is being held under a $40,000 secured bond.
Snow collapses dorm's roof
BREVARD — No students were hurt when heavy snow during Sunday's winter storm caused part of a dorm roof at Brevard College to collapse, authorities said.
Emergency crews responded to Jones Hall just after 3 p.m. Sunday.
Melody Ferguson, a sophomore at the college, told WLOS-TV that she saw the roof collapse as she was walking past the dorm. She said as soon as the roof collapsed, someone pulled the fire alarm to alert authorities.