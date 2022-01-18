011922-mnh-news-statebriefs

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Injured officer out of hospital

MOUNT OLIVE — A Mount Olive police officer has been released from the hospital after she was hurt when she crashed her vehicle while chasing a suspect who had stolen a police cruiser.

Officer Angel Yeoman lost control of the car she was driving in the pursuit that started Saturday at the Walmart in the city, WNCT-TV reported. A suspect there had jumped into a police vehicle and driven away.

Yeoman was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center. She was release Sunday to recover at home.

The suspect was caught a short distance away from the crash.

Edward Carter Batts, of Warsaw, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony larceny of a motor vehicle and damage to property. He is being held under a $40,000 secured bond.

Snow collapses dorm's roof

BREVARD — No students were hurt when heavy snow during Sunday's winter storm caused part of a dorm roof at Brevard College to collapse, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded to Jones Hall just after 3 p.m. Sunday.

Melody Ferguson, a sophomore at the college, told WLOS-TV that she saw the roof collapse as she was walking past the dorm. She said as soon as the roof collapsed, someone pulled the fire alarm to alert authorities.

Quick thinking with the fire alarm made all the difference, Brevard Fire Captain Adam Hughey said.

Temporary accommodations were made for the students who were affected.

— From wire reports

