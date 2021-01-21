012221-mnh-news-3a-statebriefs

Hayes, 75, accepted a plea deal in fall 2019 on one count and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. He was sentenced in August 2020 to one year of probation and fined.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey was not accused of wrongdoing.

The White House pardon statement said Sen. Thom Tillis and other members of the state congressional delegation "strongly support clemency for Mr. Hayes," who represented the 8th Congressional District from 1999 through 2008.

Utility drops late charge

GREENVILLE — A North Carolina utility temporarily canceled late fees after finding that its customers were experiencing delays in getting their bills by mail.

Greenville Utilities said it's received reports of customers receiving their bills several days after they were due, The Daily Reflector of Greenville reported Wednesday. Scott Mullis, interim director of customer relations, said a check confirmed that bills have been delayed in the mail.

"We don't want to penalize customers for a situation they can't control, so we have been looking for ways to help them," he said.