012221-mnh-news-3a-statebriefs

$5K reward set in slaying
HICKORY — The U.S. Marshals Service has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of two suspects in a fatal shooting last week.
Marshals and the Hickory Police Department are searching for Tangela Parker, 49, and Eric Parker, 61, in the death of Phelifia Michele Marlow, 51, the Hickory Daily Record reported. Considered armed and dangerous, the Parkers were last seen in a beige 2019 Honda CRV with North Carolina license FAM5669
Marlow was fatally shot in the head Jan. 13 at a furniture store, police said. Additional details haven't been released.
Tangela Parker is wanted for first-degree murder, and Eric Parker is wanted for accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, authorities said.
Hayes among Trump pardons
RALEIGH — A former Piedmont congressman and state Republican Party leader was pardoned by outgoing President Donald Trump in his final hours in office.
Robin Hayes participated in a scheme while GOP chairman in which a wealthy insurance company magnate attempted to bribe the state insurance commissioner with $1.5 million in campaign funds in exchange for removing a top department regulator, federal officials said. The company executive, Greg E. Lindberg, was convicted last year and is serving prison time.
Hayes, 75, accepted a plea deal in fall 2019 on one count and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. He was sentenced in August 2020 to one year of probation and fined.
Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey was not accused of wrongdoing.
The White House pardon statement said Sen. Thom Tillis and other members of the state congressional delegation "strongly support clemency for Mr. Hayes," who represented the 8th Congressional District from 1999 through 2008.
Utility drops late charge
GREENVILLE — A North Carolina utility temporarily canceled late fees after finding that its customers were experiencing delays in getting their bills by mail.
Greenville Utilities said it's received reports of customers receiving their bills several days after they were due, The Daily Reflector of Greenville reported Wednesday. Scott Mullis, interim director of customer relations, said a check confirmed that bills have been delayed in the mail.
"We don't want to penalize customers for a situation they can't control, so we have been looking for ways to help them," he said.
The utility sends out about 72,000 bills a month, communications manager Steve Hawley said. It's unclear how many customers received a late bill, but the problem appears to have started in mid- to late December.
Prisons receive virus vaccine
RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Public Safety has received about 1,000 doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for inmates and prison staffers.
Another 300 doses allocated for the prison system are expected to arrive this week.
The doses will go to prison health staffers administering the vaccine; staffers working with infected inmates or in housing units where offenders have tested positive for the virus; and inmates 75 years or older.
There are 465 COVID-19 cases among inmates, the department reports, and 14 prisoners are hospitalized. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 8,300 inmates have tested positive.
