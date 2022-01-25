012622-mnh-news-statebriefs

Schools panel starts work
RALEIGH — A study panel composed of several N.C. House members and charged with considering wide-ranging changes to public elementary and secondary education held its first meeting on Monday.
The House Select Committee on an Education System for North Carolina's Future could spend up to two years examining a host of governance, course-of-study and personnel issues, making recommendations and generating legislation, Rep. John Torbett, a Gaston County Republican and its senior co-chairman, said. The committee could present an interim report by May. Any legislation would still have to acted on by the full House and Senate before it could become law.
Committee members mentioned challenges with improving levels of basic literacy among school children, parental involvement and student preparation to become working adults. Others discussed increasing the number of teacher candidates and expanding non-teaching staff in schools.
The committee heard a presentation on Monday from Jeanette Doran with the N.C. Institute for Constitutional Law, largely about the relationship between the State Board of Education, General Assembly and superintendent of public instruction.
Man's death sparks lawsuit
CHARLOTTE — A North Carolina man shackled to a floor while in police custody did not get help from police officers who watched him swallow cocaine, beg for water and tell them he couldn't breathe, according to a lawsuit filed by the man's sister.
Andrell Mackey filed the lawsuit Thursday in Mecklenburg County Superior Court, The Charlotte Observer reported. Mackey's brother, Harold Easter, 41, died Jan. 26, 2020, three days after his arrest and detention at a police station.
Named in the lawsuit are five former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers and the city of Charlotte.
Mackey's lawsuit seeks "more than $25,000" in damages, which is the minimum amount required for such civil lawsuits to be filed and considered in court.
NC parks set visitor record
RALEIGH — North Carolina's state parks system saw a record number of visitors last year.
The Department of Natural and Cultural Resources said 22.8 million visitors entered the system's 41 parks, recreation areas and natural areas, WRAL-TV reported.
That's a 15% increase from the 19.8 million visitors to parks in 2020, when visits surged as more people sought outdoor activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.