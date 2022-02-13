021422-mnh-sportspromo
- Updated
A man is dead and another had to be airlifted after a crash on N.C. 126 west of Morganton on Thursday.
- Updated
Authorities have identified an 8-year-old killed in a crash after he darted out in front of oncoming traffic at his bus stop Thursday morning.
- Updated
Charges are pending after authorities found several dogs dead, others without access to food, water, shelter or in deplorable conditions.
- Updated
DREXEL — An 8-year-old has died after being hit by a car at his bus stop Thursday morning.
The following mugshots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Dec. 19-25:
- Updated
An 8-year-old boy who was hit and killed Thursday morning at his bus stop had darted out into the road before he was hit, authorities said.
Something sweet is coming to downtown Morganton as a new bakery and doughnut shop is gearing up to open its doors.
- Updated
A night of emotional, physical basketball action spilled from the gymnasium into the lobby of Patton High School at halftime of the boys game …
- Updated
VALDESE — A person had to be airlifted to a Chapel Hill hospital after being burned in a Sunday afternoon mobile home fire.
- Updated
The city of Morganton has been ordered to pay almost $620,000 plus interest to a local church for damages caused by a faulty storm drain pipe.