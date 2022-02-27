022822-mnh-sportspromo
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A local high school was on a soft lockdown Monday morning after reports of a suspicious person.
The city of Hickory has released three videos showing the collapse of the City Walk arches. The arches fell on Friday.
The following charges were served on Sunday, January 2:
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A woman who has been on Homeland Security Investigation’s radar for drug trafficking has been charged a 10th time in less t…
A bird's eye view helped firefighters get dispatched to the scene of a structure fire around noon Monday.
The new Pizza Hut to-go at 2149 S. Sterling St. is nearing completion, but no definite opening date is available yet. Sources with the project…
COVID-19 has claimed more lives in Burke County.
This isn't the first time he's been charged after authorities said he threw drugs out of a car.
Three candidates in Burke County filed for election on Thursday.
City staff moved this month to have a homeless camp near downtown cleared. But instead of the group of campers taking the city up on their offer to be transported to a shelter, they were invited to a new camping spot — a family’s backyard.