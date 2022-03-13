031422-mnh-news-statebriefs

Reid was convicted of first-degree murder and common law robbery for the assault and ultimate death of John Graham in late 1995. Reid was 14 at the time of the attack in Sanford and was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1997. Charges against three other juveniles were ultimately dismissed.

Court documents that Reid filed in 2011 included an affidavit from a childhood friend who said he was at his mother's house with Reid the night of Graham's assault. The friend also said that another person had confessed to him that he and two others — all named — had robbed and assaulted Graham.

Dating violence ruling upheld

RALEIGH — Domestic violence protection orders in the state must apply to same-sex dating cases, the N.C. Supreme Court has decided, upholding a lower court's ruling.

The high court on Friday affirmed and altered a Court of Appeals decision from December 2020 that had involved a woman who ended her relationship with another woman in 2018 and feared for her safety.

The appeals panel had ruled that the state law laying out how protection orders are issued had treated LGBT people differently and therefore violated the North Carolina and U.S. constitutions.