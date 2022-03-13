031422-mnh-news-statebriefs

Suspect dies in I-95 chase
NASHVILLE — A man suspected of robbing banks in North Carolina and South Carolina died in a car crash Friday night after a chase and a "forced stop" by a Nash County sheriff's deputy, authorities said Saturday afternoon.
The deputy conducted the maneuver with his police vehicle on Interstate 95 because the man was driving at dangerous speeds and would not pull over, Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said at a news conference.
"The vehicle of the suspect went off the left shoulder of road, traveled some distance down the road, and at that time he ended up against a tree and was partially ejected," Stone said.
The driver, Thomas Lester Ketelsen, 60, of Conover, was suspected of robbing a bank Thursday in Conover and Friday in Summerville, South Carolina, Stone said. A fugitive warrant was issued to the U.S. Marshals Service for Ketelsen, who was already on federal probation for previous convictions.
Ketelsen was not wearing a seat belt, the sheriff said.
Inmate found dead at jail
WINSTON-SALEM — Forsyth County authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the county's jail here.
Jack Jeffery Murphy-Renzi, 19, of Winston-Salem, was found unresponsive in his cell about 2:15 a.m. Saturday, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.
Jailers immediately began lifesaving measures, and medical personnel were called, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
Murphy-Renzi had been in jail since March 4 on a charge of driving while impaired.
The sheriff's office declined to release further details. It has asked the State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the death.
Road shooting wounds woman
SANFORD — Authorities are investigating a suspected road-rage shooting that wounded a pregnant woman.
The shooting occurred about 12:25 a.m. Tuesday at a Circle K near Sanford, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.
The victim, 26, was in a pickup truck when a car began following the truck, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The truck drove onto N.C. 87 before someone fired at the passenger side of the vehicle.
The victim was wounded in her arm, and the bullet had entered her abdomen. The sheriff's office said the woman was treated at a hospital and released.
Deputy fired over arrest
PLYMOUTH — A Washington County sheriff's deputy has been fired after he was seen on video putting his knee on a Black man's neck, and the SBI is looking into the incident.
Deputy Aaron Edwards was no longer working for the sheriff's office as of Tuesday, Washington County Manager Curtis Potter said.
Sheriff Johnny Barnes said Edwards was fired after an internal investigation and a review of body camera and security footage, WITN-TV reported.
The family of the man provided video last week showing him being arrested on a marijuana possession charge. According to the family, the arrest turned violent when a deputy put a knee on the man's neck and left him lying at the entrance to the courthouse before he was dragged inside.
The results of the SBI's investigation would be turned over to District Attorney Seth Edwards, the sheriff said.
Suspect will get new trial
RALEIGH — A man convicted as a teenager in the death of a cab driver more than 25 years ago will have a new trial, the N.C. Supreme Court ruled Friday.
Associate Justice Anita Earls, writing the majority opinion, reversed a N.C. Court of Appeals declaration that a lower court judge had erred when ordering a new trial for Utaris Mandrell Reid, now 40, based on newly discovered evidence.
Reid was convicted of first-degree murder and common law robbery for the assault and ultimate death of John Graham in late 1995. Reid was 14 at the time of the attack in Sanford and was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1997. Charges against three other juveniles were ultimately dismissed.
Court documents that Reid filed in 2011 included an affidavit from a childhood friend who said he was at his mother's house with Reid the night of Graham's assault. The friend also said that another person had confessed to him that he and two others — all named — had robbed and assaulted Graham.
Dating violence ruling upheld
RALEIGH — Domestic violence protection orders in the state must apply to same-sex dating cases, the N.C. Supreme Court has decided, upholding a lower court's ruling.
The high court on Friday affirmed and altered a Court of Appeals decision from December 2020 that had involved a woman who ended her relationship with another woman in 2018 and feared for her safety.
The appeals panel had ruled that the state law laying out how protection orders are issued had treated LGBT people differently and therefore violated the North Carolina and U.S. constitutions.
The law allowed protection orders to be issued between former and current spouses and couples who live or have lived in the same household. But North Carolina appears to have been the only state that expressly prevented protection orders for people in same-sex relationships who are not spouses or former spouses and who are not current or former household members.