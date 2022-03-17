031822-mnh-news-statebriefs

Arrest made in cold case
RALEIGH — A Mississippi man has been arrested in the 1992 slaying of a North Carolina woman after an investigation by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the Surry County Sheriff's Office, officials said in a news release.
The body of Nona Stamey Cobb was found the morning of July 7, 1992, alongside the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 in Surry County.
In April 2021, special agents from the SBI's Cold Case Investigation Unit and investigators from the sheriff's office reviewed the physical evidence, which was re-examined to include DNA. While working with a company that specializes in forensic genetic genealogy, agents were able to identify a possible suspect using DNA.
Warren Luther Alexander, 71, was arrested Tuesday in Diamondhead, Mississippi, the news release said. Charged with murder, he is being held at the Hancock County Jail awaiting extradition to North Carolina, the SBI said.
Agents face fraud charges
RALEIGH — Two insurance agents have been arrested after false insurance claims were submitted to collect more than $30,000, authorities said.
Christian LaFabian Ratliff, 34, of Rockingham, was charged with insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretense, both felonies, the N.C. Department of Insurance said in a news release. He also was charged with two misdemeanor counts of making false statements in an application for insurance.
Jamel Dante Buie, 43, of Hamlet, faces similar charges, the department said.
In the case Ratliff is charged in, $29,528 in commissions were obtained between October 2020 and August 2021 by submitting life insurance applications containing false information to two insurance companies, special agents with the department's Criminal Investigations Division said.
In Buie's case, $4,758 in commissions were obtained by submitting false applications between November 2020 and August 2021.
Yadkin might get pit mine
Eight months after exploratory drilling began on a rural site in Yadkin County, a developer says his plans for the property include a 322-acre mining operation to extract materials used in construction and road building.
The project would include an exposed, 61-acre extraction pit a few hundred yards from West Yadkin Elementary School.
Jack Mitchell, president of Three Oaks Quarry LLC in Winston-Salem, revealed his plans in a letter to neighbors of a 500-acre tract near Hamptonville. He said also the site could include residential development.
Mitchell said the company would mine deposits of stone, gravel and sand used to create aggregate, a key ingredient in concrete, asphalt and similar road-building and construction materials.
A mining operation would need county and state approval.
Newton names city manager
NEWTON — Jonathan Franklin, 35, was named the city's new manager at a called meeting of the City Council on Wednesday.
“It’s been 15 years since we’ve had a new city manager. We started this process in late November. It’s taken a while to get here, but we think we got the right person,” City Councilman John Stiver said.
Franklin is currently town administrator of Louisburg, a community of around 3,400 people in Franklin County.
He will begin work in Newton on May 6. His base salary in Newton will be $150,000, the employment agreement between Franklin and the city says.
— From wire reports