031822-mnh-news-statebriefs

Arrest made in cold case

RALEIGH — A Mississippi man has been arrested in the 1992 slaying of a North Carolina woman after an investigation by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the Surry County Sheriff's Office, officials said in a news release.

The body of Nona Stamey Cobb was found the morning of July 7, 1992, alongside the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 in Surry County.

In April 2021, special agents from the SBI's Cold Case Investigation Unit and investigators from the sheriff's office reviewed the physical evidence, which was re-examined to include DNA. While working with a company that specializes in forensic genetic genealogy, agents were able to identify a possible suspect using DNA.

Warren Luther Alexander, 71, was arrested Tuesday in Diamondhead, Mississippi, the news release said. Charged with murder, he is being held at the Hancock County Jail awaiting extradition to North Carolina, the SBI said.

Agents face fraud charges

RALEIGH — Two insurance agents have been arrested after false insurance claims were submitted to collect more than $30,000, authorities said.