040322-mnh-news-statebriefs

Man convicted in ’17 killing

ELIZABETHTOWN — An Elizabethtown man was found guilty of first-degree murder Thursday in the 2017 beating death of his uncle.

Gabriel McDowell, 21, was convicted in a trial that began the week of March 21, District Attorney Jon David said in a news release.

A sentencing hearing for McDowell will be held at a later date. The court has discretion to sentence McDowell to less than life without parole because he was 16 when the crime was committed, David said.

McDowell was charged in the death of his uncle, Charles Leon Leach, 60, of Clinton, on Dec. 6, 2017. Leach was the target of a robbery, authorities said.

An autopsy determined that Leach suffered blunt-force trauma to the head, the Bladen Journal reported.

Mothers get Medicaid care

RALEIGH — New mothers can now receive one year of full Medicaid coverage after delivery as a new state law expanding services took effect Friday.

The 12-month coverage option was offered to states in a COVID-19 relief and stimulus package approved by Congress last year. The state budget approved by the General Assembly in November and signed by Gov. Roy Cooper accepted that offer.

Until now, women whose households received up to nearly twice the poverty level could receive 60 days of post-partum coverage.

Most pregnant women and those whose pregnancies have ended also will receive full Medicaid benefits, and not just maternity-focused benefits previously provided, the state Department of Health and Human Services said.

The extended coverage is authorized for five years.

Tillis supports Cawthorn rival

RALEIGH — U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis endorsed a state legislator Thursday over U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn in their upcoming Republican primary, saying the first-term congressman has "fallen well short" of expectations.

Tillis' backing of state Sen. Chuck Edwards adds another consequential voice in North Carolina's GOP willing to oppose Cawthorn, who has received criticisms from a larger swath of Republicans for recent comments, including one in which he called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "thug."

The top Republican leaders in the state legislature — House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger — also were featured guests at a lunch fundraiser Thursday for Edwards, one of seven Republicans challenging Cawthorn for the nomination in the May 17 primary.

"The 11th Congressional District deserves a congressman who is fully dedicated to serving their constituents," Tillis said in a news release. "... voters now have several well-qualified candidates to choose from who would be a significant improvement. I believe Chuck Edwards is the best choice."

A Cawthorn spokesperson didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment about the Republican opposition.

State lands business site

CHINA GROVE — Macy's Inc. announced plans Thursday to build a distribution and online order-fulfillment center in central North Carolina that ultimately will employ about 2,800 people.

The department store and online retailer said in a news release that it will invest $584 million in the project in China Grove in Rowan County.

The logistics center and warehouse operations, which will open in 2024, will provide automated services for orders to be shipped directly to consumers, Gov. Roy Cooper's office said. The center will handle 30% of Macy's digital supply chain capacity when fully operational, the company said.

Under an agreement signed Thursday, subsidiary Macy's Corporate Services LLC could receive $2.3 million in grants over 12 years if it meets job-creation and investment goals. The company also is expected to receive other state and local incentives valued at $58 million, a N.C. Department of Commerce document says.

New York-based Macy's had narrowed potential center sites to North Carolina and South Carolina, the document says.

— From wire reports