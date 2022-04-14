041522-mnh-news-statebriefs

Shooting claims man's life

WINSTON-SALEM — Police here have released the name of the man killed in a shooting Wednesday at the Fish Hut sweepstakes business.

He was identified as Arthur Little, 52, of New Greensboro Road, Winston-Salem.

Little was shot inside the business, police said. Officers arriving at 4:39 p.m. found him unresponsive, and emergency medical technicians pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators said Little had been involved in an argument with another man in the business. The argument escalated into a fight, and multiple shots were fired.

A second man was taken to a local hospital with a leg injury. Police didn't identify him.

Club attack wounds two

GREENSBORO — Two people were wounded in a late-night shooting Wednesday at a popular Greensboro music venue, police said.

Officers responded to The Blind Tiger around 10:45 p.m. after a report of shots being fired, a Greensboro police news release says.

Officers found a person suffering from minor injuries from a gunshot wound. A second wounded person arrived separately at a hospital. That person's injuries also were not life-threatening.

No other details were released. An investigation is ongoing.

Police arrest homeless man

HICKORY — A 40-year-old homeless man was arrested Thursday morning on kidnapping and robbery charges, Hickory police said.

Luis Alonso Torres was charged with first degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in a reported robbery that took place Tuesday. His bond was set at $40,000.

Officers responded about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to a store on 12th Avenue Northeast, an incident report says. A man, 52, said he had been stabbed with a knife, and a $200 Vortex tablet was stolen.

The attacker left the scene before officers arrived, but the victim knew him and identified him as the suspect, police Lt. James Kerley said.

Hauler fire destroys autos

STATESVILLE — Five vehicles were destroyed and a sixth damaged when a car hauler caught fire Wednesday morning on Interstate 40.

The driver of the westbound car hauler, operated by Autobahn Transport, heard a noise and felt a vibration in the trailer shortly after 9 a.m., Highway Patrol Trooper Stephen Whiting said. When the driver checked his mirrors, he saw smoke around the rear of the trailer.

Having stopped on the shoulder near the 157 mile marker, the driver found a heavy fire spreading from the trailer's right-rear tire into the cars.

Cool Springs and County Line fire departments responded and quickly knocked down the fire, Whiting said. There were no injuries

The cars were being taken to the Manheim Auto Auction in Statesville.

School name honors pioneers

GREENSBORO — The Middle College at N.C. A&T has a new name that honors the students who started the sit-in movement.

The Guilford County Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to rename the school the "A&T Four Middle College at North Carolina A&T State University." The name change is effective July 1.

The “A&T Four” — Jibreel Khazan (formerly Ezell Blair Jr.), Franklin McCain, Joseph McNeil and David Richmond — launched the sit-in movement in 1960 when the A&T students sat down at the segregated F.W. Woolworth’s lunch counter in downtown Greensboro.

The A&T Four Middle College is an all-male public high school on the university's campus.

