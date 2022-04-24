042522-mnh-news-statebriefs

Adults charged in tots' deaths

ROCKY MOUNT — A North Carolina mother and her boyfriend have been charged with involuntary manslaughter after her two young children died Saturday.

Rocky Mount Police say the 1-year-old girl and her 3-month-old baby brother were found unresponsive Saturday morning and declared dead at UNC Nash Healthcare. Police have not released details about the circumstances of their death.

Later Saturday, police arrested the mother and her boyfriend, both 21. Each was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse.

Police said their investigation continues and that further charges are possible once the medical examiner's office completes its report.

Two arrested in boy's death

LONG VIEW — Two women have been charged in the 2021 death of a 16-month-old who had fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, in his system, police said.

Haley Odessa Godshall, 24, of Long View, and Daisy Renee Bare, 21, of Lenoir, were charged with felonious involuntary manslaughter, a news release from the Long View Police Department said Friday.

Bare was placed under a $1 million secured bond by an Alexander County magistrate. Godshall was placed under a $100,000 secured bond by a Catawba County magistrate.

Long View police officers were called Nov. 7, 2021, to Frye Regional Medical Center after the boy was brought to the hospital in a state of medical emergency, the release said. He was was pronounced dead there later that day.

The final autopsy report from state pathologist said the cause of death was toxic effects of fentanyl, the release said.

No charges in shooting

FAYETTEVILLE — An off-duty Cumberland County sheriff's deputy won't face charges in the fatal shooting of a Black pedestrian on a busy road earlier this year, a North Carolina prosecutor announced, saying the deputy had reason to fear bodily harm and to defend himself.

The North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys reviewed the Jan. 8 shooting death of Jason Walker after the local district attorney recused himself. In a letter Thursday, conference executive director Kimberly Overton Spahos wrote that it will not pursue charges against Jeffrey Hash, who was off duty at the time of the shooting.

The letter, citing evidence collected by the State Bureau of Investigation, said that Hash, who is white, stopped his personal vehicle in traffic about 30 feet from Walker when he saw Walker run onto the Fayetteville road. The prosecutors wrote that Walker ran forward, jumped on the hood of Hash's truck, removed a windshield wiper and struck the windshield to the point of breaking it. Hash's wife and daughter were inside.

After shouting at Walker to stop, Hash exited his truck and shot Walker four times after Walker lunged at him, the letter said.

The shooting prompted protests by demonstrators who questioned authorities’ account of what happened.

Scout facility to be sold

DOVER, Del. — A North Carolina warehouse and distribution center belonging to the Boy Scouts of America can be sold for about $13.5 million, the judge presiding over the youth group's bankruptcy has ruled.

The buyer will lease the property back to the BSA.

The youth group wants to use some of the proceeds from the sale approved by the court Friday as part of its contribution to a proposed $2.6 billion fund to compensate tens of thousands of men who claim they were sexually abused as children while involved in Scouting.

After a monthlong trial, Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein continues to weigh whether to approve the BSA's reorganization plan.

The youth group sought bankruptcy protection in February 2020 to stave off a flood of lawsuits alleging child sexual abuse by Scout leaders and volunteers over several decades.

’96 case nets long term

NEWTON — A Hickory man was recently sentenced to at least 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual offenses involving a minor in December 1996.

Andrew John Kenneth Patrick, 45, was given an active prison term of 12 to 15 years after he pleaded guilty to first-degree statutory sex offenses that occurred with a minor, a news release from District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office said. Patrick also will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

In October 2019, the male victim, now 31 years old, reported to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office that he was sexually molested by the defendant at various locations around Catawba County, the release said.

The sentence was imposed April 11 in Superior Court.

Funds target auto emissions

WINSTON-SALEM — North Carolina is set to receive nearly $171 million in federal funding over five years for projects aimed at reducing vehicle emissions in the state.

The money represents the state’s portion of $6.4 billion allocated through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Carbon Reduction Program, part of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure and Investment Act approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in November 2021. The Carbon Reduction Program will fund a range of projects designed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from “on-road highway sources,” according to USDOT’s announcement of the funding Thursday.

Carbon dioxide, which is produced by gasoline-powered vehicles, is the leading contributor to human-caused climate change.

Examples of potential projects include transitioning to electric vehicles, creating bus rapid-transit corridors, and developing routes and programs for electric scooters and bicycles, the Transportation Department said.

— From wire reports