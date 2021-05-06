050721-mnh-news-statebriefs

City, county end curfews
ELIZABETH CITY — Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County have lifted curfews that were implemented after sheriff's deputies fatally shot a Black man in the city.
Websites for the city and county said that the 8 p.m. curfews were lifted Thursday.
The curfews were implemented April 26 after protests against the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. on April 21 at his Elizabeth City home.
Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies were serving drug-related search and arrest warrants when the shooting occurred. Brown, who was Black, was behind the wheel of his car when he was shot five times, including in the back of the head, according to an independent autopsy commissioned by his family.
Court reviews abortion ban
RALEIGH — The constitutionality of North Carolina's ban on abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy is being weighed by a federal appeals court.
A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, scheduled remote oral arguments Thursday by attorneys for abortion providers, who sued over the ban, and those for local prosecutors and state officials, who are defendants.
In 2019, U.S. District Judge William Osteen declared the law unconstitutional because the 20-week limit prohibited some abortions before a fetus could live outside the womb. His judgment would allow some women to obtain abortions later, but prior to viability.
House OKs end to permits
RALEIGH — The state's practice of county sheriffs granting permits to local residents before they can buy a pistol would end under legislation approved by the House on Wednesday night.
The N.C. Sheriffs' Association backed the pistol purchase permit repeal. Sheriffs would still perform reviews of applications for concealed weapons permits.
The association and bill supporters say the records contained in the background check database have become more robust in recent years, particularly on involuntarily commitments for mental health or substance abuse treatment.
Improvements to the background check system "have rendered the pistol purchase permit obsolete" and duplicative, Eddie Caldwell, the sheriffs' association executive vice president, said as quoted in a news release from House Republicans.
The repeal proposal comes as sheriffs in some urban counties were overloaded by purchase permit requests last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to months-long delays even now, said Republican Rep. Jay Adams from Catawba County, a bill sponsor.
Bills preserve patient visits
RALEIGH — State lawmakers are pressing to ensure that patients at health care facilities can receive visits from family member and clergy, especially during future emergencies.
The Senate and House on Wednesday approved separate measures designed to address situations where patients lacked access to a minister or visits from family during last year's COVID-19 restrictions and later died.
The Senate's "No Patient Left Behind" bill, approved on a 40-9 vote, tells hospitals and hospice care, nursing home and residential treatment facilities to allow patients to receive visitors to the fullest extent permitted by federal Medicaid and Medicare rules and regulations.
The House voted 98-19 for a measure directing state-licensed hospitals to allow a clergy member to visit any patient who requests one. A cleric may be subject to health screenings and could be turned away if he or she fails to pass the screening or tests positive for an infectious disease.
Cooper, Cohen push vaccines
CHARLOTTE — Gov. Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, state secretary of health and human services, urged all state and Mecklenburg County residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine during a visit to a vaccination clinic.
"We want to make sure that our whole state is protected," Cohen said. "I think it's important to remember: Vaccines not only protect you as an individual, the more people who get vaccinated, it protects us all."
But demand for vaccines has quickly dropped in Charlotte and across the state.
The vaccination clinic on Wilkinson Boulevard has the capacity to administer 450 shots a day. Until a few weeks ago, it was at full capacity for vaccine appointments, Dr. Meg Sullivan, county medical director, told the governor.
Bill to bar requiring shots
RALEIGH — State lawmakers on Wednesday advanced a proposal to prevent state and local governments from firing or retaliating against employees who decide not to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
House Bill 686 now needs support from two more committees to advance for a floor vote, where it must be approved by May 13 to be considered during the 2021-22 legislative session.
State health officials worry the proposal would conflict with federal rules and could create staffing shortfalls if outbreaks occur at state-operated health facilities.
Wednesday's debate on the bill comes one day after vaccine opponents came to the Capitol to urge lawmakers to consider House Bill 558, which would prohibit schools or child care facilities from requiring proof of a student's COVID-19 vaccination, or any other vaccinations.
