050721-mnh-news-statebriefs

The Senate and House on Wednesday approved separate measures designed to address situations where patients lacked access to a minister or visits from family during last year's COVID-19 restrictions and later died.

The Senate's "No Patient Left Behind" bill, approved on a 40-9 vote, tells hospitals and hospice care, nursing home and residential treatment facilities to allow patients to receive visitors to the fullest extent permitted by federal Medicaid and Medicare rules and regulations.

The House voted 98-19 for a measure directing state-licensed hospitals to allow a clergy member to visit any patient who requests one. A cleric may be subject to health screenings and could be turned away if he or she fails to pass the screening or tests positive for an infectious disease.

Cooper, Cohen push vaccines

CHARLOTTE — Gov. Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, state secretary of health and human services, urged all state and Mecklenburg County residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine during a visit to a vaccination clinic.

"We want to make sure that our whole state is protected," Cohen said. "I think it's important to remember: Vaccines not only protect you as an individual, the more people who get vaccinated, it protects us all."