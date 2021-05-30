053121-mnh-news-statebriefs

Woman held in cemetery death
RALEIGH — An 18-year-old woman has been charged with murder after the body of a 69-year old man was found in a North Carolina cemetery.
Raleigh Police on Saturday night announced the arrest of Maria Elizabeth Pena-Echeverria. She has been charged with murder and is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.
Police were called to Mount Olivet Cemetery in the city Friday night, where they found a seriously injured man. He was declared dead later at a nearby hospital.
On Saturday, police identified the man as James Lacy Taylor.
The cemetery is adjacent to Schenck Forest, which is managed by North Carolina State University. Campus Police had put out an alert Friday night saying witnesses saw a woman and two men leaving the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
COVID-19 vax site closed
GREENSBORO — A federally supported mass vaccination center operated from Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro closed this week, state government officials announced Friday.
The site at administered its first COVID-19 doses on March 9 and its final shots on Thursday, May 27, according to a state government news release.
In all, the Greensboro site administered more than 143,000 vaccinations.
Similar sites operating across the country are closing as the vaccine strategy shifts to administering doses at doctor's offices and places where people gather, said Keith Acree, a spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety.
The center, which was operated by the state and staffed mostly by federal government workers and service members, provided up to 3,000 vaccinations per day during its first six weeks of operations.
— From staff reports