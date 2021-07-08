070921-mnh-news-statebriefs

Fireworks linked to death
KING — An unidentified man was killed in a home explosion in which investigators say someone was trying to make fireworks, officials said.
The Stokes County Sheriff's Office said firefighters were called to a house fire in the town of King on Tuesday evening, news outlets reported. The firefighters found a small fire at the home and extinguished it quickly, but a search of the home found a man who authorities said had died as a result of injuries caused by the fire.
The Stokes County fire marshal said investigators found an unknown substance found to be consistent with chemicals used in making fireworks, The Stokes News reported. The fire marshal said the chemicals and other substances were rendered safe and removed from the home for further analysis.
Authorities hadn't released the victim's identity as of Wednesday afternoon.
Murder charge dismissed over mental capacity
WINSTON-SALEM — A first-degree murder charge against a woman has been dismissed after it was determined she will never regain the mental capacity to stand trial, a Forsyth judge determined.
The decision came after a hearing in Forsyth County Superior Court in which a psychologist testified that the mental health issues of Tonesha Tonyae Collins, 38, prevent her from fully understanding her legal situation and participating in her defense, The Winston-Salem Journal reported.
Judge Michael Stone signed an order that involuntarily commits Collins to Central Regional Hospital, where she has been for the past four years.
Collins was indicted in August 2017 for first-degree murder. According to authorities, she walked into a gas station on the morning of May 30, 2016 and shot the manager who died at a local hospital nearly three weeks later.
Search warrants said that before Kim lost consciousness, he told officers that the woman who shot him had been following and stalking him. According to court documents, security cameras caught Collins shooting Kim.
Belk names new CEO
CHARLOTTE — A department store chain has named a new CEO, months after it filed for and emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company said in a statement.
Belk's news release said Wednesday that Nir Patel has been promoted to CEO from president and chief merchandising officer, The Charlotte Observer reported.
Patel has worked at Belk for five years in various roles, including as executive vice president and general merchandising manager before being promoted three years ago to chief merchandising officer. Last year, Patel was named president overseeing marketing and ecommerce.
Belk was able to get in and out of bankruptcy in under 24 hours because its owner, private equity firm Sycamore Partners, got almost all of Belk's creditors to approve the terms of a deal in advance. The bankruptcy plan would help Belk rid itself of about $450 million of debt.
Senate candidate Cheri Beasley raises $1.3M
RALEIGH — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley of North Carolina raised nearly $1.3 million in a little more than two months since she entered the race in April, her campaign announced on Wednesday.
The former state Supreme Court chief justice and first black woman to hold that title in North Carolina is gearing up to for an expensive bid to fill the seat Republican Sen. Richard Burr is vacating in 2022.
The pickup opportunity for Democrats could sway the balance of the Senate and determine whether Republicans can more easily stifle President Joe Biden's legislative agenda.
Her top Democratic primary opponent, state Sen. Jeff Jackson, brought in more than $700,000 from April 1 to June 30, according to a Tuesday announcement from his campaign. The 11,000 individual donors stretched across all 100 counties and provided a median contribution of about $15.
Jackson received a similar amount of money as Beasley within the first two months of his campaign, when he brought in almost $1.3 million between the time he announced his candidacy in late January and the end of March.
Snake owner facing charges
RALEIGH — A North Carolina man whose venomous snake escaped from his home and terrorized a neighborhood for several days is facing multiple misdemeanor charges, authorities said.
The Raleigh man is facing 40 charges in connection to his escaped zebra cobra and other venomous snakes kept in the basement of his parents' home, news outlets reported.
His cobra was reported outside a home about a half-mile from his on June 28, and captured by Raleigh animal control officers the following Wednesday. Before it was captured, officials warned anyone who saw the snake to stay away and call 911, saying it could spit and bite if cornered.
One of the misdemeanor charges says the man did not notify law enforcement of the snake's escape, as required by state law. Another 36 misdemeanor counts accuse him of keeping venomous snakes in improper enclosures, and three misdemeanor charges involve snakes in containers that were mislabeled.
His attorney confirmed that 75 other snakes, some of them venomous, were seized from the man's home last week.
—From Staff Reports