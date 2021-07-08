070921-mnh-news-statebriefs

Judge Michael Stone signed an order that involuntarily commits Collins to Central Regional Hospital, where she has been for the past four years.

Collins was indicted in August 2017 for first-degree murder. According to authorities, she walked into a gas station on the morning of May 30, 2016 and shot the manager who died at a local hospital nearly three weeks later.

Search warrants said that before Kim lost consciousness, he told officers that the woman who shot him had been following and stalking him. According to court documents, security cameras caught Collins shooting Kim.

Belk names new CEO

CHARLOTTE — A department store chain has named a new CEO, months after it filed for and emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company said in a statement.

Belk's news release said Wednesday that Nir Patel has been promoted to CEO from president and chief merchandising officer, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Patel has worked at Belk for five years in various roles, including as executive vice president and general merchandising manager before being promoted three years ago to chief merchandising officer. Last year, Patel was named president overseeing marketing and ecommerce.