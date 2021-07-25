072621-mnh-news-satebriefs

Child killed in drive-by
MONROE — A 12-year-old sitting outside with friends at a picnic table was killed Saturday evening in a drive-by shooting, Monroe police said.
Police were dispatched to a report of shots fired around 8 p.m. and found the child with a gunshot wound, the department said in a news release.
Police believe a black Ford Freestyle SUV drove by and someone inside began shooting in the direction of the victim before speeding away, according to the news release. Multiple shell casings were found and there appeared to be no other victims.
The child was treated at the scene, then transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.
"Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of the victim and we need the community to help identify and hold the shooter accountable for what they have done," Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard said in a statement. "Someone knows who did this. This was an innocent child and we need people to be brave and step up so we can catch those responsible for this senseless act of violence"
Settlement reached in police clash
CHARLOTTE — Civil rights groups in North Carolina have reached a settlement with the city of Charlotte and its police department in a lawsuit filed last year after officers surrounded and gassed demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd.
The terms of the agreement include extensive revisions to police directives, including a ban on the use of CS tear gas during protests, the ACLU of North Carolina said in a news release Friday. Police will also be banned from using chemical weapons to "kettle" or trap protesters under the agreement, which also says crowd dispersal orders must be communicated clearly and repeatedly in English and Spanish, allowing protesters reasonable time to disperse.
The groups' lawsuit accused police of orchestrating a violent attack on hundreds of peaceful protesters during a protest over Floyd's killing on June 2, 2020. The clash was captured on video and sparked outrage.
Drone delivers supplies Ocracoke
OCRACOKE — North Carolina transportation officials say successful drone flights this week to Ocracoke have them hopeful that it may soon get easier to deliver vital supplies to the remote Outer Banks island amid bad weather.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation's Division of Aviation and U.S.-based drone logistics company Volansi completed two successful trial flights of a delivery drone from a ferry dock in Hatteras to Ocracoke Island, the department said in a news release Friday.
"This is a tremendous first step in better connecting Ocracoke Island to potentially life-saving supplies and equipment," Secretary of Transportation Eric Boyette said in a statement. "Today, Ocracoke Island is accessible only by plane or by boat. What we're working on here is an entirely new, third method of serving the needs of Ocracoke's people."