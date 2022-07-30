073122-mnh-news-statebriefs

Dad charged in slaying

HUBERT — A Virginia man drove more than 300 miles to confront a 27-year-old man who he said dated his daughter, then fatally shot him in a fight, the Onslow County Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency responders found Jared Musgrove suffering from two gunshot wounds July 5 at a Hubert mobile home park, the sheriff's office said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Investigators learned that James McAlee, 46, drove from Alexandria, Virginia, to confront Musgrove about a relationship with McAlee's adult daughter. The men fought, the sheriff's office said. After they were separated, Musgrove was shot, the sheriff's office said.

Federal marshals and a sheriff's office detective found McAlee and arrested him Monday. He was charged with murder, Initially held without bail Monday, a District Court judge set McAlee's bail at $500,000 Tuesday, WITN-TV reported.

Tot, 2, found in car dies

LAURINBURG — A 2-year-old boy has died a week after he went missing and was found in an unlocked car, the Scotland County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to a home on Graham Road on the afternoon of July 21 to look for a boy who got out of his house. The child was found in a car on the front lawn, sheriff's Capt. Randy Dover said. Deputies aren't sure how long the child was in the car.

The boy, who was breathing on his own when he left the scene with paramedics, was in the hospital for a week in critical condition before dying Thursday, Dover said. Officials aren't releasing his name.

The incident remains under investigation, Dover said.

Robinson pays overdue taxes

RALEIGH — Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said several unpaid vehicle tax bills in his home county were a surprise to him.

Records show Robinson was delinquent on four Guilford County tax bills ranging from 2006 to 2018, WRAL-TV reported. His wife, Yolanda, was identified on a fifth delinquent bill, due in 2013. The balance on the five bills was $1,271.

The county tax director and his office confirmed that all five bills were paid Thursday, the day after the television station brought the bills to Robinson's attention.

"We were unaware of any vehicle taxes owed, and as soon as we were, we paid them immediately," Robinson said in a statement.

Two of the vehicles involved had been totaled, while a third had been sold, Yolanda Robinson said.

Court advances districts case

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Supreme Court is speeding up further challenges to the boundaries for the state's legislative seats and congressional districts.

The Democratic majority on the state's highest court agreed on Thursday to hold oral arguments in early or mid-October.

The arguments won't alter the district lines for this year's elections, which are already happening under the challenged maps. Any ruling could clarify further how to avoid partisan gerrymandering that the same 4-3 majority ruled in February that it found in the original maps the General Assembly drew. New versions of these maps followed.

Republicans on the court say speeding up the case was unnecessary.

Bridge bypasses at-risk road

RODANTHE — The N.C. Department of Transportation officially opened another bridge on the Outer Banks on Thursday which will allow residents and tourists to avoid a constantly washed-out route.

The Rodanthe "Jug Handle" Bridge opened to southbound traffic shortly before noon, and northbound lanes were opened at 12:20 p.m., a department news release says.

The new 2.4-mile bridge extends over Pamlico Sound between the southern end of the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge and the village of Rodanthe, bypassing a section of N.C. 12 that is extremely vulnerable to ocean overwash. The section of N.C. 12 will be removed.

Construction of the $155 million project began in July 2018.

