080921-mnh-news-statebriefs

Gov't surplus larger than planned
RALEIGH — North Carolina's tax windfall for the last fiscal year turned out even larger than the bonanza that state government economists predicted would arrive due to the recovering economy.
The state ended up collecting $29.7 billion in revenues during the year that ended June 30, according to the Office of State Budget & Management. That's $190 million more than the consensus forecast reached in mid-June by the budget office and General Assembly analysts.
That June forecast had already bumped up the anticipated collections by a massive $1.9 billion — the result of a resurgent post-pandemic economy following the end of shuttered businesses and lockdowns.
Some of the extra funds were required to enter the state's rainy-day reserve fund.
House and Senate Republicans have yet to finalize the next two-year state budget. The additional money is unlikely to alter much the calculus for budget writers since they have already agreed on spending caps for the current year and next.
County, city order indoor mask mandate
DURHAM — Face coverings will be required again within all indoor public places, businesses and establishments in Durham County and the city of Durham due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus, government officials announced on Saturday.
City and county leaders issued a new state of emergency that takes effect at 5 p.m. Monday. The face mask mandate also applies to those who are fully vaccinated.
Gov. Roy Cooper's statewide mask mandate ended July 30, but that doesn't prevent local governments from approving restrictions, including school systems.
There were 4,500 new cases reported in North Carolina on Friday, according to state health data. More than 1,700 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized statewide as of Thursday — more than double the number from two weeks earlier.
The Durham city and county mask mandate provides several exceptions, such as for small children and people who shouldn't wear one due to a medical condition.
Woman found buried in concrete
NEWLAND — A woman missing for several weeks has been found dead in her home, buried in concrete, a sheriff's investigator said.
An autopsy and dental records confirmed the remains of Lynn Gay Keene, 70, of Linville Falls, were found in the basement, according to the Avery County Sheriff's Office.
Her death was discovered this past week days after the sheriff's office filed a missing person's report on July 30 for Keene, who had last been in contact with her family in mid-June, multiple news reports said. The cause of death was homicide, according to authorities.
"She had blunt force trauma to the head as well as strangulation by ligature — it was a belt," sheriff's Det. Tim Austin told WBTV in Charlotte.
The Avery sheriff's office and the State Bureau of Investigation said a woman hired by Keene's family to be her live-in caretaker was a person of interest in the case, according to news outlets.
Sheriff sued over gun permit delay
CHARLOTTE — Gun rights organizations and three residents are suing Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden alleging that his office failed to issue pistol purchase and concealed handgun permits in a timely manner.
Gun Owners of America, Gun Owners Foundation, Grass Roots North Carolina, Rights Watch International and three Mecklenburg County residents filed the lawsuit against McFadden and his office on Thursday, The Charlotte Observer reported.
The lawsuit claims that the failure to issue the permits in a timely manner violates the North Carolina Constitution. State law requires sheriffs to issue pistol permits within 14 days of the date of the application, and concealed handgun permits within 45 days. The lawsuit asks a judge to order McFadden's office to comply with state law and immediately issue both permits to qualified applicants.
The office is currently processing a backlog of 5,902 purchase permit applications and is working on applications from March, according to its website. The office is processing 5,901 concealed handgun applications and is now reviewing applications from January.
Plea accepted in cobra escape
RALEIGH — A snake collector whose escaped zebra cobra caused a frenzy for days this summer in a Raleigh neighborhood has pleaded guilty to a charge, agreeing in turn to pay restitution and give up his snakes.
Christopher Gifford, 21, had been charged last month with 40 misdemeanors stemming from the venomous snake's escape. Authorities ultimately captured it in late June. The snake had actually escaped last November, according to Gifford's lawyer, but he hadn't told anyone, media outlets reported.
Under Friday's agreement in Wake County court, Gifford pleaded guilty to failing to report the missing snake. In exchange, the other 39 counts were dropped. The charge he pleaded guilty to also will be dismissed if Gifford successfully completes his probation.
"It was a huge mistake," Gifford said after the court hearing. "Whatever I can do to fix it, I've been trying to do."
The deal requires no time behind bars. He must pay $13,162 in part for the emergency and police response to locating the loose snake. And the dozens of snakes that he must relinquish will be used for anti-venom and cancer research, said Anna Smith Felts, Gifford's attorney.
