080921-mnh-news-statebriefs

City and county leaders issued a new state of emergency that takes effect at 5 p.m. Monday. The face mask mandate also applies to those who are fully vaccinated.

Gov. Roy Cooper's statewide mask mandate ended July 30, but that doesn't prevent local governments from approving restrictions, including school systems.

There were 4,500 new cases reported in North Carolina on Friday, according to state health data. More than 1,700 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized statewide as of Thursday — more than double the number from two weeks earlier.

The Durham city and county mask mandate provides several exceptions, such as for small children and people who shouldn't wear one due to a medical condition.

Woman found buried in concrete

NEWLAND — A woman missing for several weeks has been found dead in her home, buried in concrete, a sheriff's investigator said.

An autopsy and dental records confirmed the remains of Lynn Gay Keene, 70, of Linville Falls, were found in the basement, according to the Avery County Sheriff's Office.