082721-mnh-news-statebriefs

By a 25-19 vote, the Senate accepted the House changes last week to the measure, which now heads to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. He must decide whether to veto the measure or let it become law.

The bill says the names of donors to North Carolina-based nonprofits can't be disclosed publicly by the group without a donor's written permission. And it states a donor's identifying information isn't a public record when held by a state or local government agency. A government worker who uses or discloses it could face a misdemeanor.

Legislative Democrats questioned the necessity of the restrictions and argued they would discourage transparency of the actual donors to often-opaque political independent expenditure groups through so-called "dark money.”

Teacher sent home for refusing to mask

SMITHFIELD — A high school teacher has been sent home for refusing to wear a mask as required by her school district.

Aurora Preston, who teaches at South Johnston High School, said she’d worn a face mask in the previous school year, but now doesn't think they're effective in slowing transmission of COVID-19, The News & Observer reported. Preston argues that it should be her constitutional right to decide whether to mask.