082721-mnh-news-statebriefs

Woman dies after Pilot Mountain fall
PINNACLE — A woman has died after a 90-foot fall at Pilot Mountain State Park, officials said.
The woman was near the south side parking lot close to the knob of Pilot Mountain when she fell Monday afternoon, Surry County Emergency Services' Kevin Key said. He said the 30-year-old Durham woman was with another person when she fell 90 feet to the ground, news outlets reported.
A ranger was able to make it to the woman within minutes to begin administering CPR, N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation spokeswoman Katie Hall said. Paramedics arrived minutes later, but the woman died at the scene, she said.
"She fell from the top of the climbing route below the parking lot overlook," Hall said. "These are some of the tallest climbing routes."
The woman's identity wasn't released. Her death was the first fatality at the park since July 2012, when an experienced climber fell 50 feet in the climbing area, Hall said.
Caretaker accused in death of unattended woman
HIGH POINT — A woman has been charged in the death of a 21-year-old woman with cerebral palsy who was left unattended in a car for nearly five hours, police said.
High Point police say the woman, whose name was not released, was under the care of Briea Askew, 29, of Greensboro on Aug. 10, news outlets reported. According to police, the woman was left in a car that didn't have air conditioning for about five hours.
Officers were called after the woman was brought to a local hospital with a temperature of over 110 degrees and was pronounced dead a short time later. Police said excessive heat and humidity contributed to the death, police said.
Askew was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder. She is in the Guilford County jail under a $200,000 bond.
Man hit, killed by train
LEXINGTON — A North Carolina man has been hit and killed by a passenger train, the second such accident in the same county in two days, a sheriff's office said Wednesday.
The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said emergency personnel responded around 6:44 a.m. to a report of a person hit by an Amtrak train in the city of Lexington, WGHP reported.
The sheriff's office identified the victim as Gary Dale Beck, 37, adding that his body was found about a quarter-mile from where the northbound train hit him.
On Monday, authorities said Mary Fowler, 43, of Thomasville was struck by an Amtrak train and pronounced dead at the scene. According to the engineer, Fowler crossed in front of the train, which was unable to stop in time. None of the 30 people on board the train were hurt.
Bill to hide donor info heads to governor
RALEIGH — North Carolina Republican legislators have finalized prohibitions on the public disclosure of contributors to nonprofits, saying they'll protect rights of free speech and free association.
By a 25-19 vote, the Senate accepted the House changes last week to the measure, which now heads to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. He must decide whether to veto the measure or let it become law.
The bill says the names of donors to North Carolina-based nonprofits can't be disclosed publicly by the group without a donor's written permission. And it states a donor's identifying information isn't a public record when held by a state or local government agency. A government worker who uses or discloses it could face a misdemeanor.
Legislative Democrats questioned the necessity of the restrictions and argued they would discourage transparency of the actual donors to often-opaque political independent expenditure groups through so-called "dark money.”
Teacher sent home for refusing to mask
SMITHFIELD — A high school teacher has been sent home for refusing to wear a mask as required by her school district.
Aurora Preston, who teaches at South Johnston High School, said she’d worn a face mask in the previous school year, but now doesn't think they're effective in slowing transmission of COVID-19, The News & Observer reported. Preston argues that it should be her constitutional right to decide whether to mask.
According to the newspaper, Preston showed up maskless last week for a teacher workday to prepare for the new school year. She was told to stay alone in her classroom for several hours before being sent home. Her husband, Joe, said the Johnston County Public Schools system told his wife that she is on leave without pay. After nine weeks, her job status will be reviewed, he said.
The Johnston County school board voted on July 29 to make face masks optional, but voted Aug. 10 to require masks — joining more than three-dozen North Carolina school districts that reversed their decision to make masks optional.
Bill on school masks goes to governor
RALEIGH — Adjustments to K-12 school policies on face masks and teen driving and CPR requirements due to the coronavirus pandemic received final approval by the North Carolina legislature on Wednesday.
The provisions are within a compromise bill worked out by the House and Senate and designed to address more public school rules during the outbreak. The final bill received near-unanimous support and now heads to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk.
The bill says each public school unit must adopt a policy this school year on the use of face coverings by students and workers and vote at least monthly on whether to modify it.
Local school districts already have been strongly encouraged by Cooper and state health officials to approve face mask mandates indoors this fall. The overwhelming number of the state's 115 districts have approved such mandates.
Sentencing for ballot probe figure delayed
RALEIGH — A key subject in a North Carolina ballot fraud investigation was hospitalized Wednesday, his attorney said. It delayed his sentencing on largely unrelated federal crimes that he pleaded guilty to this summer.
Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr. was supposed to appear in a Raleigh courtroom Wednesday afternoon for his sentence on obtaining illegal Social Security benefits while concealing payments for political work he performed. That hearing was rescheduled until next week.
Cynthia Singletary, a Dowless attorney, told WRAL-TV that Dowless was flown by helicopter from Bladen County Hospital to a Wilmington hospital Wednesday morning "under emergency conditions." Singletary didn't immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking more information.
Dowless still faces state charges involving balloting during the 2016 and 2018 elections.
Dowless had worked in 2017 and 2018 — the time in question for his federal charges — in part for 9th Congressional District candidate Mark Harris.
—From Wire Reports