090121-mnh-news-statebriefs

Wild horse suffers heat stroke, dies
COROLLA — A wild horse that’s part of a herd that has roamed North Carolina’s Outer Banks for centuries has died after getting tangled in wire and suffering from heat stroke, officials said.
Hurricane, a 10-year-old stallion, was euthanized after his organs began to fail, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund said in a Facebook post.
On Friday morning, a Dominion Power worker found the horse on the ground tangled in fencing wire. After staffers freed Hurricane, he stood up and walked away with only mild injuries to his leg. But staffers then saw him collapse.
The horse was taken to the rescue farm to be seen by a vet, but was “displaying neurological symptoms and could not stand, or even lay with his head upright.” He didn’t respond to any treatment and by evening, he went into organ failure. The vet determined he had gone into heat stroke from struggling and stressing after being tangled for several hours. The team decided to humanely euthanize him to end his suffering.
Teen charged in school shooting
WILMINGTON — A teen has been charged after a student was shot during a fight at a high school on Monday, the sheriff’s office said.
Several students were fighting around 11 a.m. at New Hanover High School when a 15-year-old shot another juvenile, New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon said at a news conference. The wounded student was taken to a hospital and his injuries aren’t considered life-threatening, McMahon said.
Both teens are students at the school, which has about 1,500 students, according to county schools spokesman Russell Clark.
Authorities have arrested and charged the 15-year-old with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and weapons offenses, the sheriff’s office said.
“Our schools need to be the safest place for our children to be,” McMahon said. “We are not going to tolerate this kind of behavior in our school system.”
Cooper vetoes hotel guest measure
RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a measure that would have clarified that hotel operators could remove short-term residents for misconduct by making clear they lacked the rights of a long-term tenant.
Bill supporters said the measure clarified that tenant protections don’t cover people staying in lodging for less than 90 consecutive days.
Uncertain language in current law makes it harder for hotel operators to move out bad guests, especially during the COVID-19 eviction moratorium, supporters said. Tenant rights are more robust, particularly on evictions.
But bill critics said innkeepers already can get police to remove guests conducting criminal activity, and the measure would hurt needy people during the pandemic. They suggested it would give hotel operators an excuse to push out guests who complain about room conditions or whose payments are late.
— From Wire Reports
Fatal shooting details released
GREENSBORO — Police have released more details about an encounter that turned deadly for a man they said set fire to a patrol car in the police department’s parking lot and attacked an officer.
Christopher Moore walked into the Greensboro Police Department’s employee parking lot on Friday and used an accelerant to set a marked patrol vehicle on fire, police said Monday. Moore then attacked Officer J.M. Chavez, hitting him in the face and head, putting his arms around the officer’s neck and Moore then tried to get Chavez’ service weapon, police said. Officers A.L. Dellinger and R.T. Brooks found Moore attacking Chavez and the three officers shot Moore “ending the threat,” police said.
Moore was pronounced dead on scene. Chavez is recovering from his injuries, police said.
Moore was convicted of assaulting a police officer in 2015, but Chief Brian James said the department had no reason to have Moore on their radar, The News & Record reported.
— From Wire Reports