090121-mnh-news-statebriefs

Wild horse suffers heat stroke, dies

COROLLA — A wild horse that’s part of a herd that has roamed North Carolina’s Outer Banks for centuries has died after getting tangled in wire and suffering from heat stroke, officials said.

Hurricane, a 10-year-old stallion, was euthanized after his organs began to fail, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund said in a Facebook post.

On Friday morning, a Dominion Power worker found the horse on the ground tangled in fencing wire. After staffers freed Hurricane, he stood up and walked away with only mild injuries to his leg. But staffers then saw him collapse.

The horse was taken to the rescue farm to be seen by a vet, but was “displaying neurological symptoms and could not stand, or even lay with his head upright.” He didn’t respond to any treatment and by evening, he went into organ failure. The vet determined he had gone into heat stroke from struggling and stressing after being tangled for several hours. The team decided to humanely euthanize him to end his suffering.

Teen charged in school shooting

WILMINGTON — A teen has been charged after a student was shot during a fight at a high school on Monday, the sheriff’s office said.