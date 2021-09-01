090221-mnh-news-statebriefs

Fatal shooting details released
GREENSBORO — Police have released more details about an encounter that turned deadly for a man they said set fire to a patrol car in the police department's parking lot and attacked an officer.
Christopher Moore walked into the Greensboro Police Department's employee parking lot on Friday and used an accelerant to set a marked patrol vehicle on fire, police said Monday. Moore then attacked Officer J.M. Chavez, hitting him in the face and head, putting his arms around the officer's neck and Moore then tried to get Chavez' service weapon, police said. Officers A.L. Dellinger and R.T. Brooks found Moore attacking Chavez and the three officers shot Moore "ending the threat," police said.
Moore was pronounced dead on scene. Chavez is recovering from his injuries, police said.
Moore was convicted of assaulting a police officer in 2015, but Chief Brian James said the department had no reason to have Moore on their radar, The News & Record reported.
Shackle ban for pregnant inmates progresses
RALEIGH — North Carolina’s prisons and jails would be prohibited from holding pregnant women with handcuffs and shackles in legislation given final General Assembly approval on Tuesday.
The House voted unanimously — as the Senate did last week — for the bill, which also aims to help inmates and prisoners deliver healthy babies and build bonds with their newborns while incarcerated. It now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk.
The measure, which has support from groups of the political left and right, would largely bar using physical restraints on women serving time or awaiting trial during their second and third trimesters, during labor and for several weeks after delivery. There are narrow exceptions.
The legislation says a prisoner or inmate must have time with her newborn at the hospital, and once back behind bars the woman can receive routine visitations with their newborn if she resides at a low- or minimum-security prison.
Nursing home bill gets final OK
RALEIGH — Legislation heading to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk would establish visitation policies for nursing homes and adult care homes for declared emergencies, like a pandemic, by next year.
The bill, which received final legislative approval on Tuesday by the House after a Senate vote last week, tells the state Department of Health and Human Services to create visitation protocols for declared emergencies and implement them by next June.
The statewide protocols would allow each resident to receive a visit at least twice per month from one preapproved visitor or preapproved alternate visitor. But visitations during an emergency would still be subject to directives from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The bill is a response to visitation bans last year during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill is called Clifford’s Law for a long-term care resident who had only one outside visitor during a year.
The General Assembly also has been debating pending legislation that would ensure visitations for hospital patients during an emergency and that a patient could meet a member of the clergy if the person chooses.
Lenoir man in critical condition after police shooting
LENOIR — Officers shot and wounded a man who investigators believe stole a vehicle from a North Carolina parking lot, police said.
A news release from the Lenoir Police Department says two undercover officers and a patrol officer confronted Joshua Alan Kirby, 25, in response to a 911 call regarding an armed man. According to police, officers perceived a threat from Kirby and shot him. The news release didn't say if Kirby fired at officers, but did say one of the officers suffered a graze wound. The gun that Kirby had was recovered on the scene, according to the news release,
After the officers gave first aid, Kirby was taken to a local hospital, where police said he was in critical condition. The officer who was grazed was treated at a local hospital and released, police said.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.
