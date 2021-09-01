090221-mnh-news-statebriefs

The measure, which has support from groups of the political left and right, would largely bar using physical restraints on women serving time or awaiting trial during their second and third trimesters, during labor and for several weeks after delivery. There are narrow exceptions.

The legislation says a prisoner or inmate must have time with her newborn at the hospital, and once back behind bars the woman can receive routine visitations with their newborn if she resides at a low- or minimum-security prison.

Nursing home bill gets final OK

RALEIGH — Legislation heading to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk would establish visitation policies for nursing homes and adult care homes for declared emergencies, like a pandemic, by next year.

The bill, which received final legislative approval on Tuesday by the House after a Senate vote last week, tells the state Department of Health and Human Services to create visitation protocols for declared emergencies and implement them by next June.

The statewide protocols would allow each resident to receive a visit at least twice per month from one preapproved visitor or preapproved alternate visitor. But visitations during an emergency would still be subject to directives from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.