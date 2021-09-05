090621-mnh-news-statebriefs

Water service has not been affected because of the large capacity of other sources, including the much bigger North Fork Reservoir, Melton said, adding that he hoped the reopening of Bee Tree and the water treatment plant would happen "within the next two weeks."

Bee Tree Reservoir in Swannanoa is the smaller of two lakes that supplies Asheville with drinking water.

Duke sued by family of tubing victims

DURHAM — A family that lost five members in a tubing accident on the Dan River is suing Duke Energy, saying the utility failed to adequately warn people that its dam poses life-threatening risks.

Their lawsuit, filed in Durham County in August, specifically names Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC.

"Despite knowing of the danger posed by the dam, Duke Energy failed to use barricades, barriers, buoys and other safety devices to prevent boaters from going over the submerged dam and being caught in the recirculating currents," the lawsuit says.

Duke Energy spokesman Dave Scanzoni said in a statement Friday that the utility would respond in detail in court.