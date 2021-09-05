090621-mnh-news-statebriefs

2 teens charged for guns in school
RALEIGH — Two teenage boys are facing charges after a Raleigh high school student brought two guns to school on Thursday, officials said.
Enloe High School Principal Jacqueline Jordan said in a message to families that a school employee was alerted about a student with a weapon on campus, The News & Observer reported.
School staff escorted the student to the main office, where the teenager was found to be in possession of two firearms, Jordan said. Investigators determined that two students may have handled or seen the firearms.
The Raleigh Police Department obtained juvenile petitions charging two 16-year-old boys with carry conceal, possession of firearm on school grounds and possession of a firearm by a minor, according to a police spokeswoman.
The discovery comes a day after a fatal school shooting at a Winston-Salem high school.
Rains shut down Asheville water source
ASHEVILLE — Rainfall from the remnants of Tropical Depression Fred last month forced Asheville to shut down a reservoir and a water treatment plant because of what an official calls "poor water conditions."
The rains swelled streams that feed a lake that serves as a primary drinking water source for the region, the Asheville Citizen Times reported Friday. Asheville Water Resources Director David Melton said cloudy water in the Bee Tree Reservoir increased dramatically on Aug. 17, leading to the shutdown of the William DeBruhl Water Treatment Plant as well.
Water service has not been affected because of the large capacity of other sources, including the much bigger North Fork Reservoir, Melton said, adding that he hoped the reopening of Bee Tree and the water treatment plant would happen "within the next two weeks."
Bee Tree Reservoir in Swannanoa is the smaller of two lakes that supplies Asheville with drinking water.
Duke sued by family of tubing victims
DURHAM — A family that lost five members in a tubing accident on the Dan River is suing Duke Energy, saying the utility failed to adequately warn people that its dam poses life-threatening risks.
Their lawsuit, filed in Durham County in August, specifically names Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC.
"Despite knowing of the danger posed by the dam, Duke Energy failed to use barricades, barriers, buoys and other safety devices to prevent boaters from going over the submerged dam and being caught in the recirculating currents," the lawsuit says.
Duke Energy spokesman Dave Scanzoni said in a statement Friday that the utility would respond in detail in court.
Nine relatives from Eden, North Carolina, and LaPorte, Indiana, were floating down the Dan River in inflatable tubes on June 16 when they went over the 8-foot dam. The survivors were spotted the day after the accident by a Duke Energy employee, who called 911.
Man, woman killed in shooting
GREENSBORO — Police in Greensboro say a double shooting has left two people dead.
The Greensboro Police Department issued a news release Saturday saying that a 64-year-old man and woman, both Greensboro residents, were found dead in a commercial area in the northwestern part of the city late Friday.
The release said that the woman was the victim, they have found everyone involved and that they aren't looking for a suspect. A police spokesman didn't immediately respond to an email asking if the man found dead killed the woman or whether he took his own life.
Gun discharge kills 2-year-old
WINSTON-SALEM — Police in Winston-Salem say that a two-year-old boy has died of injuries after a gun was discharged inside a home.
A news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department said that officers were sent Friday night to a report of a shooting in the residential neighborhood east of downtown.
Officers who came to the home were told that the victim was being driven to a hospital in a car.
Police then found the car on a local highway and called an ambulance. The two-year-old child was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries, according to the news release.
The news release said no suspects are being sought. The police public information officer didn't immediately respond to an email asking if it was clear how the gun discharged.
2 wounded, 1 killed in Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE — Police in Charlotte say that two people were wounded and another was killed in an early-morning shooting.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the shooting occurred shortly before 4 a.m. in a residential area northeast of the city center.
Officers and emergency medical personnel responding to reports of shots fired found three people with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were taken to a hospital.
The police department didn't immediately release any information on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.
—From Wire Reports