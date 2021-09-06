090721-mnh-news-statebriefs

Billard taught English and drama full time at the school for more than a decade, earning its Teacher of the Year award in 2012. He then transitioned to a role as a regular substitute teacher, typically working more than a dozen weeks per year, according to his 2017 lawsuit.

The defendants said that they fired Billard not because he was gay, but rather because "he engaged in 'advocacy' that went against the Catholic Church's beliefs" when he publicly announced he was marrying another man, the ruling said.

Drowning victim identified

WAKE FOREST — Authorities in North Carolina have recovered the body of a 28-year-old man from a lake in Wake Forest.

WRAL reports that the Wake County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Kenneth Jerome Harris, of Raleigh.

Deputies had been called to Falls Lake at the Holly Point Campground following a report of a drowning on Saturday night. Authorities said Harris was hanging out with a group of friends when he jumped into the water voluntarily. Authorities said he could not swim.

Deputies said the drowning was ruled accidental. It was the third drowning at Falls Lake this year.