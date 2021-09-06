090721-mnh-news-statebriefs

Police investigate fatal hit-and-run
GREENSBORO — Police in Greensboro are investigating an early-morning hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead.
The Greensboro Police Department said in a news release that officers responded to a call about the crash in a commercial area southwest of downtown around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are searching for a Black Lexus sedan.
"The vehicle should have damage to the left side, including a missing piece of bumper, fog light, and wheel well," the news release said.
Court: Gay substitute wrongfully fired
CHARLOTTE — A gay substitute teacher was wrongfully fired by a Roman Catholic school in North Carolina after he announced in 2014 on social media that he was going to marry his longtime partner, a federal judge has ruled.
U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn ruled Friday that Charlotte Catholic High School and the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Charlotte violated Lonnie Billard's federal protections against sex discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Cogburn granted summary judgment to Billard and said a trial must still be held to determine appropriate relief for him.
Billard taught English and drama full time at the school for more than a decade, earning its Teacher of the Year award in 2012. He then transitioned to a role as a regular substitute teacher, typically working more than a dozen weeks per year, according to his 2017 lawsuit.
The defendants said that they fired Billard not because he was gay, but rather because "he engaged in 'advocacy' that went against the Catholic Church's beliefs" when he publicly announced he was marrying another man, the ruling said.
Drowning victim identified
WAKE FOREST — Authorities in North Carolina have recovered the body of a 28-year-old man from a lake in Wake Forest.
WRAL reports that the Wake County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Kenneth Jerome Harris, of Raleigh.
Deputies had been called to Falls Lake at the Holly Point Campground following a report of a drowning on Saturday night. Authorities said Harris was hanging out with a group of friends when he jumped into the water voluntarily. Authorities said he could not swim.
Deputies said the drowning was ruled accidental. It was the third drowning at Falls Lake this year.
Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said people need to more cautious at the lake, which can have dangerous currents.
"It's different in the water," Baker said. "Those currents and the water gets to move in on its own."
Nonprofit to boost COVID resources
ASHEVILLE — A nonprofit will bring more COVID-19-related resources to western North Carolina's Spanish-speaking immigrant communities.
The Asheville Citizen-Times reported Monday that Hola Carolina has received a $308,000 grant.
The grant was awarded by the Winston-Salem-based Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust. The goal of the grant is to improve the dissemination of information about COVID-19 and expand access to virus-related health resources.
The area's immigrant communities have been gravely and disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says that 8% of North Carolinians who have died from COVID-19 have been Hispanic.
"Health equity is when all members of society enjoy a fair and just opportunity to be as healthy as possible," Hola Carolina Executive Director Adriana Chavela said.
—From Wire Reports