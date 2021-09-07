090821-mnh-news-statebriefs

The weather service says Outer Banks beaches from Pea Island down to Cape Lookout will experience a high riptide risk. That means powerful and numerous rip currents are expected and everyone should stay out of the water.

Moderate riptides are expected from Duck through Nags Head and from Shackleford Banks through North Topsail Beach.

If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help and remain calm. Do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Swimming directly against a rip current will quickly exhaust you.

Woman dies after boat hits shoal

HATTERAS — A Virginia woman was killed when she was thrown from a boat and run over after it hit a hidden sand shoal off the Outer Banks on Monday, officials said.

The rented 21-foot Carolina skiff was traveling southwest across Hatteras Inlet when it ran aground on a sand shoal near the Ocracoke ferry terminal on Ocracoke Island, news outlets reported. The woman, who was ejected from the boat and then run over, died from her injuries, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said.