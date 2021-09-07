090821-mnh-news-statebriefs

Inmate dies of apparent suicide
LAURINBURG — Authorities are investigating after they say that a prison inmate died from an apparent suicide.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said in a news release that the man died Sunday at Scotland Correctional Institution in Laurinburg.
The man who died was identified as Tyler Lanier, 26. Authorities said he was found unresponsive in his cell around 9:30 p.m.
First responders from the prison and local paramedics performed lifesaving measures, the news release said. But Lanier was pronounced dead at about 10 p.m.
NCDPS said it's conducting an investigation and that local law enforcement is investigating as well.
The department said that Lanier was serving a 12-year sentence for robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was admitted to prison on December 2016.
Hurricane brings threat of riptides
MOREHEAD CITY — The National Weather Service is warning that swells from Hurricane Larry will create dangerous rip current conditions starting Tuesday.
News outlets report that the storm isn't expected to make landfall in the United States, but it will be powerful enough to be felt along the East Coast.
The weather service says Outer Banks beaches from Pea Island down to Cape Lookout will experience a high riptide risk. That means powerful and numerous rip currents are expected and everyone should stay out of the water.
Moderate riptides are expected from Duck through Nags Head and from Shackleford Banks through North Topsail Beach.
If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help and remain calm. Do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Swimming directly against a rip current will quickly exhaust you.
Woman dies after boat hits shoal
HATTERAS — A Virginia woman was killed when she was thrown from a boat and run over after it hit a hidden sand shoal off the Outer Banks on Monday, officials said.
The rented 21-foot Carolina skiff was traveling southwest across Hatteras Inlet when it ran aground on a sand shoal near the Ocracoke ferry terminal on Ocracoke Island, news outlets reported. The woman, who was ejected from the boat and then run over, died from her injuries, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said.
Officials identified the woman killed as Brandi A. Lash, 29, of Round Hill, Virginia.
The crash is still under investigation but authorities believe inexperience and hazardous waters were contributing factors.
Search for missing woman continues
WINSTON-SALEM — Police are asking for help in finding a missing woman.
Marsha Maureen Robinson, 59, was last seen leaving Wake Forest Baptist Hospital on Aug. 21. Her last known address is 125 Ferrell Heights Court, Apt. 217 in Winston Salem.
Robinson is a black woman who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 207 pounds, police said.
The Silver Alert notification system has been activated.
Anyone with information about Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County also is on Facebook.
—From Staff Reports