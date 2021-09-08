090921-mnh-news-statebriefs

The rented 21-foot Carolina skiff was traveling southwest across Hatteras Inlet when it ran aground on a sand shoal near the Ocracoke ferry terminal on Ocracoke Island, news outlets reported. The woman, who was ejected from the boat and then run over, died from her injuries, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said.

Officials identified the woman killed as Brandi A. Lash, 29, of Round Hill, Virginia.

The crash is still under investigation but authorities believe inexperience and hazardous waters were contributing factors.

Head-on collision kills woman in van

JEFFERSON — A woman was killed in a head-on collision involving a Jeep and a kayak rental company van, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers were called to the scene of an accident on N.C. Highway 16 on Monday, WSOC reported. According to the patrol, the Jeep was headed north when the driver crossed the center line and hit the van from a canoe rental company in Jefferson.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to a nearby hospital. The patrol said Lori Richelle Myers, 49, of Terrell died at the scene. Troopers said she was wearing her seatbelt.