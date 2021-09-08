090921-mnh-news-statebriefs

Brewery sues over label
RALEIGH — A Maryland-based brewery is suing North Carolina regulators after one of its beer labels was deemed inappropriate and was rejected.
The owners of Flying Dog Brewery say in the lawsuit filed in federal court last month that the North Carolina Alcohol Beverage Control Commission violated their First Amendment rights by rejecting the label for its Freezin' Season Winter Ale, WRAL reported. The artwork consists of the silhouette of a naked man standing next to a campfire.
The Frederick, Maryland-based brewery says the label has been approved in every other state within its 24-state distribution network, according to the lawsuit.
The commission didn't immediately return a phone call seeking comment Tuesday. According to its website, the commission "provides uniform control over the sale, purchase, transportation, manufacture, consumption and possession of all alcoholic beverages in the state."
The label was created by artist Ralph Steadman, who frequently collaborated with Hunter S. Thompson, the founder of "gonzo" journalism.
Woman dies after boat hits shoal
HATTERAS — A Virginia woman was killed when she was thrown from a boat and run over after it hit a hidden sand shoal off the Outer Banks on Monday, officials said.
The rented 21-foot Carolina skiff was traveling southwest across Hatteras Inlet when it ran aground on a sand shoal near the Ocracoke ferry terminal on Ocracoke Island, news outlets reported. The woman, who was ejected from the boat and then run over, died from her injuries, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said.
Officials identified the woman killed as Brandi A. Lash, 29, of Round Hill, Virginia.
The crash is still under investigation but authorities believe inexperience and hazardous waters were contributing factors.
Head-on collision kills woman in van
JEFFERSON — A woman was killed in a head-on collision involving a Jeep and a kayak rental company van, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.
Troopers were called to the scene of an accident on N.C. Highway 16 on Monday, WSOC reported. According to the patrol, the Jeep was headed north when the driver crossed the center line and hit the van from a canoe rental company in Jefferson.
The driver of the Jeep was taken to a nearby hospital. The patrol said Lori Richelle Myers, 49, of Terrell died at the scene. Troopers said she was wearing her seatbelt.
The driver of the van was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Jefferson while the four passengers were flown to a Johnson City, Tennessee, hospital.
Investigators said it did not appear impairment was a contributing factor. The crash remains under investigation.
Man charged in fatal shooting of 23-month-old
WINSTON-SALEM — A North Carolina man has been arrested in the shooting death last month of a 23-month-old child, police said.
Winston-Salem police said in a news release that Rico Monta Smith III, 19, who turned himself in on Tuesday, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Deon Stover.
According to the news release, Smith and his girlfriend were babysitting Deon on Aug. 3 when Smith attempted to unload a handgun. Police said the handgun went off and struck the toddler. Smith was driving the child to the hospital when police officers encountered the car on an unrelated traffic accident and called emergency personnel, who took the child to the hospital, where he died.
Smith is being held on a $15,000 bond.
Dozens of shots fired, child killed
CHARLOTTE — A young child was killed when people in multiple vehicles fired dozens of rounds toward a house in Charlotte late Tuesday night, police said.
Officers called to a Richard Rozzelle Drive around 11:45 p.m. for multiple reports of shots fired found a child under 5 years old with a gunshot wound, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release. The child was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.