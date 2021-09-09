091021-mnh-news-statebriefs

Sleeping toddler killed by gunfire
CHARLOTTE — Gunmen unloaded 150 rounds into a Charlotte home, killing a sleeping 3-year-old boy who became the latest victim of a deadly string of shootings that police on Wednesday said are tied to "simple disputes" between students at local high schools.
Asiah Figueroa was killed and his 4-year-old sister wounded when people in multiple vehicles opened fire on a house in Charlotte late Tuesday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. His sister is expected to survive.
Surveillance video released by police shows two cars pulling up at the home and people stepping out to fire at the home continuously for at least 12 seconds before taking off. Responding officers found Asiah with a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Asiah was sleeping in his bed when the shots rang out, Capt. Joel McNelly said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
"This should outrage everyone who hears this," McNelly said.
Man arrested on indecent liberties charges from 1970s
SELMA — A man has been arrested following his indictment on charges of taking indecent liberties with a family member in the 1970s, the Johnston County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
David Ricky Godwin Sr., 74, of Selma was taken into custody by detectives with the sheriff's office, The News & Observer reported.
A news release from the sheriff's office says Godwin was indicted after an 11-month investigation. Authorities allege Godwin took indecent liberties with a family member under age 13 between 1972 and 1977.
Godwin had been under legal scrutiny previously for running an illegal gambling operation through a company. In March 2017, they entered a plea deal with prosecutors in which Godwin and his son agreed to forfeit more than $2.3 million and pay a $150,000 fine, in exchange for gambling and conspiracy charges against them to be dropped.
In 2003, the Godwins pleaded guilty in federal court to operating illegal gambling businesses in eastern North Carolina and structuring transactions to evade the Internal Revenue Service's currency-reporting requirements, the newspaper reported.
Man wanted for murders in two cities
GREENSBORO — A search is underway for a man wanted for homicides in two North Carolina cities over three days, and police are warning that he should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.
The Greensboro Police Department said in a news release that Malek Anthony Moore, 29, is wanted for first-degree murder in the death of Christian Mbimba, 21, of Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 3 in Greensboro. Police officers found Mbimba's body in the street.
The news release also says Moore is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with a death in Charlotte on Monday.
Late Wednesday, the FBI announced it was joining Greensboro police and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in the search for Moore.
Ex-captain pleads guilty to aiding business
RALEIGH — A former Army captain has pleaded guilty to charges that he helped his wife's business with military contracts, federal authorities said.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina said in a news release that John Raymond Meier, 33, who served at Fort Bragg, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to performing official acts affecting a personal financial interest. Meier faces up to five years' in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Court documents said Meier served as a supply officer in the Third Special Forces Group when his wife, Nicole Anderson Meier, agreed to provide three weeks of advanced commercial driver's training for soldiers who transported supplies to support her husband's unit. Her company received nearly $150,000 to rent trucks and for the training, which was never provided, the documents said.
Court records also showed John Meier helped his wife sell a variety of other items to the Army, and in one instance gave his wife quotes from other vendors to assure she would submit a lower quote and win the Army's business.