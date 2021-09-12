091321-mnh-news-statebriefs

2nd arrest made in tot’s slaying
CHARLOTTE — A second man has been charged in connection with this week's drive-by shooting death of a 3-year-old boy while he slept inside his home in North Carolina's largest city, police announced on Saturday.
Jacob Lanier, 21, was in the Mecklenburg County jail after his arrest on Friday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and jail records.
Lanier is accused of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, eight counts of attempted murder and nine counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, according to a department news release.
Asiah Figueroa was killed and his 4-year-old sister wounded when people in multiple vehicles opened fire on a house late Tuesday night, police reported. Investigators said the gunmen fired 150 rounds into the home.
On Friday, the department said they had filed multiple charges against Qua'Tonio Stephens, 21, including accessory after the fact to murder, related to the shootings and Asiah's death. The police department said the investigation is ongoing.
The violence was the latest in a series of shootings targeting homes in the area that began last weekend with a shooting that killed one teen, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Authorities believe the attacks are connected to high school feuds.
Felons allowed to vote
RALEIGH — Certain felons released from prison or never incarcerated and who registered to vote recently in North Carolina will remain eligible as litigation over their right to vote continues, the state's highest court has ruled.
The state Supreme Court, in a lawsuit challenging when North Carolina residents convicted of felonies have their voting rights restored, essentially declined to reinstate an order last month that declared any offender no longer behind bars could register. That order would have affected about 56,000 people who were still serving probation, parole or other supervision, according to court records.
On Sept. 3, the state Court of Appeals blocked last month's trial order amid pending litigation filed by civil rights groups and ex-offenders challenging state law on the restoration of voting rights. Those plaintiffs immediately appealed to the Supreme Court, which late Friday declined to block the Court of Appeals order, but also declared it would be implemented only going forward.
That means a felony offender who registered between Aug. 23 and Sept. 3 — when the trial judges' order was in place and based solely on that order — can't be removed from voting rolls and "are legally
Last year, trial judges ruled felony offenders couldn't be denied the right to vote if the reason their rights hadn't been restored was due to unpaid fines or restitution. The Supreme Court said on Friday that rule remains in effect.
Cooper vetoes anti-protester law
RALEIGH — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a bill Friday that would have increased the penalties for demonstrators who engage in violent protests, calling the legislation unnecessary.
Cooper’s veto happened after a federal judge ruled Thursday that Florida’s anti-riot law is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced.
Under North Carolina’s legislation, anyone who engaged in a riot would face felony charges if more than $1,500 in property damage happens or if people suffer serious injuries or death. The bill also would have provided punishments against offenders who assaulted emergency personnel such as law enforcement officers, firefighters, doctors, nurses and members of N.C. National Guard.
The bill also would have allowed business owners to recover triple the amount of property damage or the cost of personal injuries caused by rioters and looters.
“People who commit crimes during riots and at other times should be prosecuted and our laws provide for that,” Cooper said in his veto message. “But this legislation is unnecessary and is intended to intimidate and deter people from exercising their constitutional rights to peacefully protest.”
