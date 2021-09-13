091421-mnh-news-statebriefs

Driver facing murder charge
CURRITUCK — Charges against an Outer Banks motorist now include second-degree murder after an 11-year-old girl struck by a vehicle last month died.
Daniel M. Deweese, 32, of Kitty Hawk, already had been arrested after authorities said his vehicle hit Julie Hope Randel, of Barco, on Aug. 30 as she crossed a highway near her middle school.
Randel was taken to Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk, Virginia, where she died on Wednesday, The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City reported.
Deweese, who was originally charged in part with impaired driving and speeding in a school zone, was charged with felony death by vehicle and second-degree murder after the child's death, local District Attorney Andrew Womble said Friday.
Deweese was in the Currituck County Detention Center on Sunday with a combined bond of $840,000 and a court appearance set for later this week, sheriff's Sgt. Penny Sylvester said.
Man shot on front porch has died
WINSTON-SALEM — A North Carolina man shot this weekend while sitting on his porch has died, police said Sunday.
Timothy Lee Jackson, 58, of Winston-Salem, died at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital after being shot in the torso outside his home Saturday evening, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.
Jackson was confronted by male subjects and a verbal altercation occurred, according to the police investigation. The subjects shot Jackson while on his front porch and fled the area in a vehicle, the release said.
The investigation was ongoing Sunday, with police seeking help from the public about what happened.
9-year-old in critical after shooting
PEMBROKE — A 9-year-old girl was critically injured after being shot along with her mother, authorities said Sunday.
Robeson County sheriff's deputies responding Saturday night to a report of two people being shot while traveling in a vehicle in Pembroke found the mother and child with gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff's office.
The child's medical condition was listed as critical after being taken to an unnamed medical center, the sheriff's office said in a news release it posted online. Her mother was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators were conducting interviews and have persons of interest in the case, the sheriff's office said.
2 plant workers die
FAYETTEVILLE — Two employees at an eastern North Carolina industrial operation died at the site on Sunday, authorities said. Sheriff's detectives are investigating what happened.
Cumberland County deputies arrived Sunday afternoon at the Valley Proteins Inc. plant in Fayetteville after the employees were found unresponsive, according to a Cumberland sheriff's office news release. The workers' names weren't immediately released, pending notification of family members.
Valley Proteins collects, renders and recycles fat and bone trimmings, meat waste and used cooking oil, according to the company's web site. The Winchester, Virginia-based company has locations on the East Coast and in the southern U.S.
Firefighters evacuated the Fayetteville building, and North Carolina's Occupational Safety and Health Administration emergency response team also came to the scene, the sheriff's release said.
—From Wire Reports