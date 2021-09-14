091521-mnh-news-statebriefs

Pridgen admitted as part of a plea agreement that he threw a brick through a first-floor window of a federal bankruptcy court, causing $1,000 in damage.

While under indictment, Pridgen attended a party while possessing a stolen firearm. The weapon accidentally discharged and struck another partygoer, prosecutors said.

Worker advocates seek more aid

RALEIGH — North Carolina's unemployed need higher and longer jobless benefits from the state more than ever now that additional federal benefits created during the COVID-19 pandemic expired this month, advocates for workers and the poor said Monday.

Several programs expired nationwide, including a $300-a-week Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit and a $100-a-week payment for self-employed workers. All told, about 131,000 displaced workers in North Carolina who had been receiving benefits before the programs ended no longer qualify for federal or state benefits, according to the state Division of Employment Security.

The agency says an additional 38,000 people are still eligible for North Carolina state benefits, which max out at $350 per week for up to 13 weeks. But that's hardly enough going forward to help people cover living expenses, speakers at a virtual news conference said.