091521-mnh-news-statebriefs

2 shot during Speedway fight
ELKIN — A man has been charged with shooting two men during a fight at Friendship Motor Speedway in Elkin, local authorities said.
The Surry County Sheriff's Office said two off-duty deputies working security at the speedway on Saturday night were alerted about the shooting and found two men shot, news outlets reported.
Deputies believe the men were shot during an altercation. The two wounded men were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, the sheriff's office said.
Yosef Handy, 45, of Jonesville, was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Handy was given a secured bond of $350,000.
Thrown brick lands man 1-year term
NEW BERN — A man who threw a brick through a courthouse window during a protest related to George Floyd's death has been sentenced to more than a year in prison.
Alexander Pridgen, of Greenville, pleaded guilty to destruction of government property and possessing a firearm while under indictment. He was sentenced to 15 months at a hearing Monday in federal court in New Bern.
Prosecutors say Pridgen participated in a May 2020 protest in Greenville related to the death of Floyd, a Black man whose killing at the hands of a Minnesota police officer prompted nationwide protests over racial injustice.
Pridgen admitted as part of a plea agreement that he threw a brick through a first-floor window of a federal bankruptcy court, causing $1,000 in damage.
While under indictment, Pridgen attended a party while possessing a stolen firearm. The weapon accidentally discharged and struck another partygoer, prosecutors said.
Worker advocates seek more aid
RALEIGH — North Carolina's unemployed need higher and longer jobless benefits from the state more than ever now that additional federal benefits created during the COVID-19 pandemic expired this month, advocates for workers and the poor said Monday.
Several programs expired nationwide, including a $300-a-week Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit and a $100-a-week payment for self-employed workers. All told, about 131,000 displaced workers in North Carolina who had been receiving benefits before the programs ended no longer qualify for federal or state benefits, according to the state Division of Employment Security.
The agency says an additional 38,000 people are still eligible for North Carolina state benefits, which max out at $350 per week for up to 13 weeks. But that's hardly enough going forward to help people cover living expenses, speakers at a virtual news conference said.
Sen. Wiley Nickel, a Wake County Democrat, urged Republican colleagues again to pass his legislation to raise state benefits to $500 a week for up to 26 weeks. Nickel said the proposed expanded benefits, which align with what Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has sought, can be paid through the state's unemployment trust fund, which had $2.8 billion earlier this year.
Investigation follows 2 deaths
FAYETTEVILLE — An eastern North Carolina industrial operation said it is investigating whether safety procedures were followed after an accident that killed two workers over the weekend.
Two Valley Proteins workers were found unresponsive Sunday afternoon at the Fayetteville plant and the building was evacuated, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said. Valley Proteins collects, renders and recycles fat and bone trimmings, meat waste and used cooking oil, according to the company's website.
The company said in a statement Monday that one maintenance worker had worked there for 13 years and the other had been employed for less than one month, WTVD-TV reported.
The North Carolina Department of Labor is investigating to determine if any safety or health standards were violated.
U.S. Department of Labor documents show this was the third accident at the Fayetteville plant in the last decade. A worker died in 2016 after falling from a ladder and another workers' face was burned in 2013, federal inspection data shows.
Fatality in welcome sign wreck
RICHBURG, S.C. — A North Carolina man died after his van ran off Interstate 77 in South Carolina and hit a brick welcome sign for Chester County, authorities said.
Gregory Morris Hill, 70, of Charlotte, died at the scene of the crash Monday afternoon, Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker said.
Hill's van was heading south on I-77 when it ran off the right side of the highway and into the "Welcome to Chester County" sign placed several years ago at Exit 65, South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Joe Hovis said.
The sign was destroyed, according to photos posted on Facebook by the Richburg Fire Department.
