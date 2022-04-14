 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Bostic - $39,900

Rescue this old farm house and make it yours or a weekend get away with mountain Views priced to sell. No utilities at this point. No HVAC unit. Basic structure ready for your ideas. 1.43 acre lot nestled near mountains. Sells as is only. Buyers agents must verify everything. Call now.

