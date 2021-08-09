 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $124,900

1 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $124,900

1 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $124,900

Find peace and serenity in this private mountain retreat! Pine Mountain Estates is an exclusive gated community. This one bedroom/ one bath home has beautiful features. Within the home you will find Corian countertops and hardwood floors. Included is a spacious storage area in the loft. Outside, the porch overlooks the wooded area adjoining South Mountain State Park.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert