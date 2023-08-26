Check out this wonderful pre-sale opportunity to live at Duke Street Cottages.This is a pocket neighborhood of eleven Zero Energy Ready Homes near downtown Granite Falls, North Carolina. The homes overlook a shared green space and have super efficient layouts. They offer an open floor plan and modern technology to provide the home of the future, today. The homes will be built to the DOE Zero Energy Ready Home standard with the goal of achieving a net-zero energy community. A proposed solar pavilion will provide a community gathering space and generate renewable energy. Electric vehicle charging stations will enable residents to choose cleaner transportation and reduce travel expenses. This neighborhood is located in downtown Granite Falls, across from Granite Falls Brewery, with sidewalks connecting to the downtown business district shopping, restaurants, etc. (Images are renderings)
1 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $199,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 40 in Burke County early Thursday morning.
A former kindergarten teacher and children’s director was charged Tuesday with a child sex crime.
Burke County could be getting its first Sheetz convenience store.
Income tax rebates of $260 for individuals and up to $1,300 for families of five are already starting to show up in the bank accounts of about…
Q: I recently heard about a Facebook lawsuit settlement and if you used Facebook you would be entitled to some money. What’s the deal and how …