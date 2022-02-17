1 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $85,000

Conveniently located condo with a lake view! Sit on your private deck and enjoy the view 365 days a year! This 1 bedroom/1 bath home is move-in ready. It has an updated HVAC system, hot water heater, fridge, and oven. The kitchen cabinets and backsplash were also updated. New carpet has been installed. A neutral color palette awaits your favorite décor. The condo also features a handy pantry for storing kitchen items. The dining and living room overlook the lake and community pool area. The bedroom has a double closet and has access to the full bathroom. The laundry closet is tucked away and easily accessed from the hallway. Area parks and greenway close by. Come enjoy life on Lake Hickory! For more info contact the listing agent, Tami Fox, The Temple Team, Keller Williams Unified, 828-234-5835, www.thetempleteam.com.