Move in ready home that has everything you need! House is nearly fully furnished with near new items & buyer is welcome to keep all the furniture and household items. New roof and new HVAC with warranty. Ideal home for first time homebuyers or retirees looking to downsize. Freshly painted rooms in neutral soothing colors! Spacious rooms and large bedroom and bathroom. Don't miss seeing this one!
1 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $99,000
