1 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $119,900

This unique cinder block building is 36 ft by 70 ft and was used as home and workshop. Is not zoned for commercial but may be used possibly for cottage industry type business without sign. Living quarters will need updates but overall the building is in good condition . Has lots of open space for expansion or storage. good for boat storage, car storage, house of worship, small home business. Could possibly be divided into several rental units. Has gas heat in ceiling.

