Looking for your mountain escape? This quaint little cabin is the perfect setting for your private mountain getaway. OR, with over an acre of land and perc test for a 3 bedroom, use this cabin as a starter home or a guest house. Located in the desirable community of The Coves Mountain River Club, you get access to the Pisgah Lodge with saltwater pool and hot tub, long range views, fitness center and tabletop sports. As well as over 20 miles of nature trails, 5 miles of Johns River frontage, river picnic pavilion, community vineyard and garden, pickleball courts, putting green, dog park, and two equestrian centers. Easy access to Blowing Rock, Boone, Asheville and Charlotte.