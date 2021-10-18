 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $29,000

The property is part of an estate and the proceeds from the sale after expenses will be donated to two non profit charitable organizations. The house needs work, but has the potential to be a good investment. With the restoration/remodeling the house could be sold or rented. The lot has the potential of being divided with a second residence. There are some appliances on site but not in operation that may be operational. Take a look and imagine what could be done.

