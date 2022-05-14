The coziest log cabin you've ever seen AND its on 30 acres with a stream! Front porch, back porch, 3 car garage, privacy, and room for pasture, barn and gardens. Elmira Stove Works replica antique stove and Northstar refrigerator. 1 BR loft upstairs, Murphy Bed downstairs. Seller had planned to build additional 35'X25' 2-story house with elevator and walk-out-from-the-side basement; per seller septic installed for 6 bedrooms to accommodate existing home and the home they were planning to build. At The Coves Mountain River Club, 3,200 acre gated community in W. North Carolina. Outdoor living at its best! Private trails, clubhouse with pool, hot-tub, fitness center, locker rooms, community gardens, vineyard, equestrian centers, dog park, pickle-ball. 5 miles of Johns River on site to kayak, fish, swim, or pan for gold. Clubs, excursions, parties, cook-offs. 1.25 hr from Charlotte or Asheville. Minutes to Blowing Rock, Morganton, Lenoir.
1 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $549,900
