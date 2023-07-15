Brand new 2023 Log Cabin available for rent in the mountains close to Lake James in Marion, NC! This quaint cabin is located in a gated resort with access to Lake James. Amenities include a swimming pool, boat storage, a dog park and more! The cabin has all the comforts of your home; Water, sewer, and wifi utilities provided. This cabin model provides more spacious sleeping arrangements with an included loft that sleeps two, as well as a queen bed in the primary bedroom, a set of twin bunk beds, and a pullout couch. A large, covered front porch provides a great place to relax in the evening. The resort has a private entrance to a national fraternal lodge for members. The resort provides a separate laundry facility onsite. One small pet (non-aggressive breed) ok for a $400 nonrefundable pet deposit plus $25/mo. Short term rental available. For best rate 3 month minimum stay is required. Additional cabins are also available.