Brand new 2023 Log Cabin available for rent in the mountains close to Lake James in Marion, NC! This quaint cabin is located in a gated resort with access to Lake James. Amenities include a swimming pool, boat storage, a dog park and more! The cabin has all the comforts of your home; Water, sewer, and wifi utilities provided. This cabin model provides more spacious sleeping arrangements with an included loft that sleeps two, as well as a queen bed in the primary bedroom, a set of twin bunk beds, and a pullout couch. A large, covered front porch provides a great place to relax in the evening. The resort has a private entrance to a national fraternal lodge for members. The resort provides a separate laundry facility onsite. One small pet (non-aggressive breed) ok for a $400 nonrefundable pet deposit plus $25/mo. Short term rental available. For best rate 3 month minimum stay is required. Additional cabins are also available.
1 Bedroom Home in Marion - $1,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
A family is thankful to be alive after they said three men broke into the home where they were staying, assaulted them and tied them up with d…
The man and his family -- including two children -- were tied up during the invasion.
A man with a history of driving while impaired was charged again Sunday night after a hit-and-run crash in downtown Morganton.
A second person has died as a result of the three-vehicle wreck that happened Thursday north of Marion.
Dear Amy: My husband and I work full-time jobs and are fortunate to have weekly childcare for our children (ages 9 and 13) through our parents…