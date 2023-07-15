Breathtaking views! This is a rare find adjoining the Pisgah National Forest & no HOA! The custom-built gate leads you to a park model mobile home which was custom designed w/open floor plan & comes fully furnished. It features engineered wood floors, espresso cabinets & mini-split system for heating/cooling. The large, covered deck is perfect for outdoor living/entertaining w/multiple sitting areas for you to take in the magnificent views. Relax around the firepit or enjoy the hammock swings. The park model mobile home comes w/a screened in porch as well as an outbuilding that was custom designed for add'l sleeping areas. Cold Creek Preserve is located near area attractions such as Blue Ridge Parkway, Linville Golf Course, Linville Falls, Caverns, Mount Mitchell, Grand Father Mtn., Lake James, and more! Locals & tourists enjoy fishing, hiking, camping, gem mining, water sports, shopping & wineries/breweries. Within an easy commute of Marion - only 16 miles from the I-40 corridor.