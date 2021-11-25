 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Marion - $75,000

Fixer Upper With Acreage - +/- 700 SF Home on +/- 2 acres - Very close it I40 at the Ashworth Road exit making this property convenient to Asheville, Marion, and Morganton - The land fronts on 2 state roads and has several more high and beautiful building sites. This package offers numerous possibilities... fix up the home or use the acreage for additional housing.

