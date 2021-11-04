1 Bedroom Home in Marion - $99,900

Unique Investment Opportunity with this centrally located property! Situated a mere 3 minutes from I-40 & under 7 minutes to downtown Marion.... this is IDEAL for someone needing ease of travel. Property itself sits n 1 acre of land and offers ample privacy. Interior of home features a nice sized living room with flows perfectly into the kitchen. Main level has one bedroom and an additional room off the bedroom that former owner used as a second bedroom and currently functions as the laundry area. The space on main floor is finished off with a full size bath. Basement features approximately 385 square feet of finished space. This property DOES NEED SOME TLC and a CASH OFFER will be preferred. It is a great opportunity for someone wanting to make their own mark on their new home. Act now and call today. Property is being sold AS-IS WHERE IS