Beautifully maintained custom home that boarders over 1500 acres of wildlife-abundant state owned forestry land. The details are stunning throughout including a huge composite-decking front porch, custom tile work, granite counters and window sills, stone fireplace, custom-pantry, mobility-friendly features, whole-home generator, upgraded electric in garage for a welder and large air compressor, security system, safe-door leading to bonus room, custom shooting range, 2 separate carports, and another large deck with full RV hookups. Both flat panel tv's, large shed, and all appliances stay except for washer and dryer. Property is zoned Residential AND General Business, so the possibilities are endless! Live in your new home while building your business close to Morganton, Lenoir, Boone, and just down the road from the John's River Boat Access. This is also listed under commercial MLS#3907775. Agent is related to sellers.
1 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
HILDEBRAN -- Traffic is being diverted around an eastbound exit on Interstate 40 after an early morning shooting Tuesday.
A man was found dead Monday afternoon on the side of a street in Morganton.
HILDEBRAN — Details from troopers and eyewitnesses paint a chaotic image from the minutes before a woman was shot by a state trooper Tuesday m…
DENVER, N.C. — A U.S. deputy marshal assigned to the Western District of North Carolina has been charged with stealing from Walmart on five se…
A man found dead on the side of a street in Morganton has been identified.
Listen to a man call 911 while he's being held at gunpoint by a woman who caused multiple hit-and-run collisions Tuesday morning on Interstate 40.
It has been nearly 15 years since Paulo Benedeti first fell in love with frozen yogurt.
HILDEBRAN — A woman shot by a state trooper Tuesday morning will be served with warrants for attempted murder and kidnapping once she’s releas…
VALDESE — Investigators said a man shot and killed a home intruder early Friday morning.
His family, friends and colleagues said their final goodbyes on Thursday but G. Redmond Dill will not soon be forgotten.