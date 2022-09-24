1 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $349,900

Beautifully maintained custom home that boarders over 1500 acres of wildlife-abundant state owned forestry land. The details are stunning throughout including a huge composite-decking front porch, custom tile work, granite counters and window sills, stone fireplace, custom-pantry, mobility-friendly features, whole-home generator, upgraded electric in garage for a welder and large air compressor, security system, safe-door leading to bonus room, custom shooting range, 2 separate carports, and another large deck with full RV hookups. Both flat panel tv's, large shed, and all appliances stay except for washer and dryer. Property is zoned Residential AND General Business, so the possibilities are endless! Live in your new home while building your business close to Morganton, Lenoir, Boone, and just down the road from the John's River Boat Access. This is also listed under commercial MLS#3907775. Agent is related to sellers.