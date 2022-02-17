 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $55,000

1 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $55,000

1 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $55,000

Awesome little 1 bed 1 bath single wide in Morganton NC minutes away from Mull elementary, Liberty middle, Patton high school. If you want peace and quiet look no further! Great condition little home with tons of potential! Does have a steep gravel driveway but other than that this house is great!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert